BBVA Compass : increases Net Promoter Score across the board with Commercial clients

HOUSTON, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Compass has increased its Net Promoter Score (NPS) among Commercial clients across its footprint, according to a recent Voice of the Customer study by market intelligence provider Greenwich Associates.

The bank increased its NPS year-over-year by 11 points, and saw a significant increase in all three of its footprint regions: East, West and Texas. NPS, as calculated by Greenwich Associates, measures a client's likelihood to recommend among those surveyed.

"This year's NPS results are a testament to the job our Commercial team has done to elevate the client experience," said BBVA Compass Chief Operating Officer Rafael Bustillo. "Our digital products, including Real Time ARP and PositivePay, are transforming the industry, and our Commercial team has helped our clients leverage them to streamline the way they do business. I am honored to lead this team, and that our clients hold us in such high regard."

In addition to the general increase throughout the bank's footprint, BBVA Compass also saw improvements in each of its regions. The East region, which includes Alabama and Florida, saw a seven-point jump. The Texas region saw a 12 point increase in its scores. The bank's West region, which includes Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico, saw the biggest jump with an increase of 23 points.

The bank's Commercial relationship managers across its footprint were highlighted in the report as essential contributors in the Ease of Doing Business Category. The bank had a 70 percent 'strongly agree' score in the ease of doing business category, with customer surveys mostly pointing out a prompt follow-up time and high knowledge of products and services from their relationship manager.

"Our brand promise is to create opportunities for all of the people we serve, in every area we serve," said Bustillo. "Our entire Commercial team is made up of great people who help their clients create opportunities for themselves, their businesses and their financial goals every day."

BBVA Compass's results underscore the bank's broader push to put its customers first with empathy, integrity and by providing a great client experience. The bank has rolled out multiple programs to amazing customers with unique personal experiences and solutions that beat industry expectations.

Greenwich Associates is the leading global provider of market intelligence and advisory services to the ﬁnancial services industry. The group specializes in providing fact-based insights and practical recommendations to improve business results. Insights and advice are based on business expertise and research conducted with influential buyers of financials services. These buyers include fund managers, hedge funds, pension funds, endowments, large corporations, small & mid-sized businesses, and consumers.

For more information on BBVA Compass Commercial banking services, please go to www.bbvacompass.com/commercial .

To learn more about BBVA Compass, visit: www.bbvacompass.com

For more news visit: www.bbva.com and newsroom.bbvacompass.com

About BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States; and it is also the leading shareholder in Garanti, Turkey's biggest bank for market capitalization. Its diversified business is focused on high-growth markets and it relies on technology as a key sustainable competitive advantage. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices. More information about BBVA Group can be found at bbva.com.

About BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 645 branches, including 332 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). BBVA Compass has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 6th nationally in the total number of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2017. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found under the Investor Relations tab at bbvacompass.com. For more BBVA Compass news, follow @BBVACompassNews on Twitter, visit newsroom.bbvacompass.com, or visit bbva.com.

