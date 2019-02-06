BBVA Compass : names Brian Fricke Chief Information Security Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Compass has named Brian Fricke as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), where he will oversee the bank's Information Security and Engineering Risk functions.

As the bank's CISO, Fricke is responsible for setting the bank's enterprise information security policy and overseeing its information and cyber security risk functions for all its associated websites and systems. Fricke's tenure in information security and risk management spans 18 years, and includes multi-faceted experience which he brings with him to this new role.

"Brian has deep experience in building information security initiatives across a multitude of organizations and military installations," said BBVA Compass Head of Engineering Jorge Ortiz. "It's clear from his vast experience and educational pursuits that information and cyber security are his passion. We're thrilled that he's bringing that trove of experience with him to this role that is vitally important for the bank and the customers it serves."

Prior to his role at BBVA Compass, Fricke was the CISO for the Bank Ozk, where he established the first of its kind Information Security Program. He has also worked as the CISO at the Military Sealift Command in Washington, DC. Other experience includes stints at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, USAID OIG and five years as a sergeant in the Marine Corps.

Fricke is on the advisory committee on cybersecurity for executive education at the USF School of Public Affairs, a CISO steering committee member for the Mid-size Bank Coalition of America and a volunteer senior information assurance analyst for the Cyber Security Forum Initiative. He was also a member of the board of directors for OutServe.

Fricke received his executive master's of business administration from George Washington University and his master's certificate from George Washington University College of Professional Studies. He obtained his bachelor of science from National University. Fricke is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP), a Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP), and a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

