BBVA Compass : names Hector Chacon as its new Global Wealth Executive

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Compass has appointed Hector Chacon as its new Global Wealth Executive, promoting a long-time employee who has held multiple positions prior to his new role.

In his new role, Chacon will lead all Global Wealth efforts across the BBVA Compass footprint, which spans seven states. Chacon has worked in the financial services industry for over 30 years, all with BBVA in Commercial, Retail and Global Wealth operations. He has held multiple roles with the bank, his most recent being the executive director of Auto Finance and Dealer Services.

"Our Global Wealth operations are a key component to BBVA Compass's bottom line, growth and customer experience," said BBVA Compass Chief Operating Officer Rafael Bustillo. "Hector is the perfect person to lead our Global Wealth team, given his deep track record and expertise not only with BBVA Compass, but with this particular line of business. He is going to be an asset for the team, and more importantly, for our Global Wealth client base across the footprint."

Chacon joined Bancomer, BBVA's market leading subsidiary in Mexico, in 1987, and its U.S. operations in 1997. Before his stint as head of auto financing, he was the bank's Texas Border CEO, a role that oversaw bank operations from El Paso to Brownsville, Texas. During that same time, he also managed retail for the bank's South Texas markets.

Chacon also previously worked for BBVA subsidiaries in Mexico City, Miami and Houston. He graduated from the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and holds a master's from the Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresas (IPADE) in Mexico City.

The bank's Global Wealth team boasts a suite of top level products and services tailored to help clients manage their assets, estate, and personal finances, among other areas. The team also provides market insights to help clients make sound investments and fully-informed financial decisions.

Chacon takes over a team previously lead by Giampaolo Consigliere, who will now assume the role of the bank's Miami Market CEO in an effort to strengthen BBVA Compass's presence in that region.

