BBVA USA : aims to donate $20,000 using Mobile Banking App in an effort to end veteran homelessness

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA, in its mission to bring the age of opportunity to everyone, is celebrating Veterans Day by donating up to $20,000 to help end veteran homelessness.

Starting today, November 7, the bank will donate $1 to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans for every sign-in to the BBVA Mobile Banking App , until it reaches its goal of $20,000. The campaign runs through Veterans Day, November 11.

"When we talk about creating opportunities for everyone, that has a special emphasis when we think about the men and women who have created opportunities for their own country," said BBVA USA Director of Relationship Model Discipline Cody Sparks. "We want to honor those who have sacrificed so much in the line of duty by leveraging our own capabilities. Our award-winning Mobile App has helped a vast amount of people take control of their financial lives. Now it's going to help veterans find the homes they truly deserve. It's BBVA's way of thanking and celebrating veterans around this special holiday."

The donation campaign is at no cost to BBVA USA Mobile Banking App users. When a user signs in to the app, the bank will automatically add a dollar to its donation amount until reaching its $20,000 goal.

Beyond Veterans Day, BBVA USA also offers a special suite of financial products and product discounts , designed to convey gratitude for members of the military. Everyday Heroes products include personal banking products such as free checking, savings, Certificates of Deposits and other solutions.

As a way to say thanks to military personnel, law enforcement, educators and health care providers, certain discounts on those products may apply. To learn more about the Everyday Heroes program, click here.

BBVA USA employees are also involved in local job fairs specifically tailored to helping veterans find employment. Click here to read more about BBVA's Central Texas team and their efforts to help veterans in an area known for its military population.

