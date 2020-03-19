BBVA USA : to modify branch service across its footprint in response to COVID-19

HOUSTON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA today announced that it would be closing most of its 637 branch lobbies and instead serving customers through its drive-thrus as a proactive measure to protect the health and well-being of customers, employees and communities, as well as do its part to limit the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to BBVA USA Head of Retail Larry Franco, this measure, in addition to others taken by the bank in recent days, is one way it is fulfilling its responsibilities to customers, employees and communities in these unprecedented times.

"Putting the customer first has always been one of our guiding values as a global organization," he said. "How we deliver on that promise in these uncertain times may look a little different today than it did a few weeks ago, but these proactive measures allow us to fulfill our commitment while also protecting our employees' health and well-being. This strategy also enables us to provide vital services in 94 percent of our branches, while working safely and responsibly."

Effective March 20 the majority of BBVA USA branches will move to drive-thru only, while some locations without drive-thrus or in close proximity to branches with active drive-thrus will be closed. Five percent of branches will operate with limited lobby hours three days a week. These are branches without a drive-thru and are located more than 10 miles from the next closest BBVA location. Starting March 21, all branches will be closed on Saturdays until further notice.

"These are extraordinary times, but we feel confident that in taking this measure we are doing the right thing for our customers, employees and community," Franco said. "Our values dictate that we support each other as one team, we think big and we help our customers in the ways we are able. This modification underscores each of those and allows for continuity of business."

To schedule a lobby appointment, customers should call the banking center's phone number available on BBVAUSA.com. Customers can check the status and hours of our branch network here for the latest availability information.

BBVA continues to recommend that customers stay home and use Online Banking and the bank's award-winning Mobile Banking app as the best solutions for their banking needs.

Learn more about BBVA Mobile Banking with this video . Customers with questions can contact Online and Mobile Banking Customer Service at 1-800-273-1057.

Earlier this week, BBVA USA also announced special offers for customers impacted by COVID-19 , including:

Deferred and extension payments on existing consumer and small business loans and credit cards

Waived and refunded ATM fees

Penalty-free CD withdrawals, for CDs opened prior to March 1

For questions on accounts and to speak with a telephone banking agent, customers can contact 844-BBVA-USA. For questions about loan deferrals and extensions, customers can contact 844-222-3862. BBVA USA representatives will be available 8AM – 6PM CDT, Monday through Friday. More information on the special assistance package can be found here .

As the situation with COVID-19 evolves, the bank continues to work with its critical response teams, suppliers and vendors, to avoid interruption to bank operations and to continue providing service to its customers.

Customers can stay up to date by using BBVA USA's COVID-19 online resource, here .

