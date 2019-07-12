Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA, Houston Dynamo hold soccer clinic at Tejano Center featuring Club América Legend Pavel Pardo & Dynamo Legend Arturo Alvarez

HOUSTON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA and the Houston Dynamo held a soccer clinic today for 125 boys and girls ages 8 to 17 at the Tejano Center for Community Concerns, featuring Liga BBVA Club América Legend Pavel Pardo and Houston Dynamo Legend Arturo Alvarez.

The clinic is part of the festivities leading up to the July 24 BBVA Classic which will pit the Dynamo against Club América at the newly-renamed BBVA Stadium as part of the inaugural Leagues Cup tournament. That match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CDT with tickets starting at $20.

"The BBVA Classic has been a longstanding commitment between the bank and the Dynamo to reach beyond the pitch and make a lasting impact in our communities," said BBVA USA Texas Regional Executive Jeff Dudderar. "The soccer clinic is one of the many ways this initiative accomplishes that and creates opportunities. I'm excited for these kids and their opportunity to pick up tips and advice from some of the game's best."

In June, BBVA unified its brand and launched a new logo across its global footprint as it advances in its efforts to offer its customers the best products and services, in an increasingly digital environment. As a result, the home of the Houston Dynamo and Dash was renamed to BBVA Stadium during an unveiling, where the first annual BBVA Classic was also announced.

The Tejano Center for Community Concerns was named as the game's charitable beneficiary. A dozen students from the Raul Yzaguirre Schools for Success Elite STEM Primary Academy's girls and boys soccer teams attended the ceremony and were recognized during the press conference. The academy is one of the various programs the center offers to fulfill its mission.

The Tejano Center for Community Concerns is a neighborhood resource center for families across Houston. The center, originally founded in East End in 1992, strives to develop education, social, health and community institutions that empower families to transform their lives.

