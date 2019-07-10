Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Kiplinger names BBVA among 2019 Best Banks for High-Net-Worth Families in the U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA was recognized by Kiplinger as its runner-up in the Best Banks for High-Net-Worth Families category for 2019. The Washington, D.C.-based publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice cited BBVA's expansive wealth services, including its attractive relationship program and well-regarded private bank, and specifically noted its Premier Personal Banking program.

The Premier Personal Banking program gives customers with a BBVA personal checking account that meet the program's balance requirements access to a number of perks, including the BBVA Money Market Account, with no monthly Service Charge.

"In the spirit of our recent rebranding , we remain committed to providing simple, straightforward products that benefit our customers, and we are delighted that those efforts have been recognized," said David Bolocan, Executive Director of Consumer Segments and Deposit Products. "Premier Personal Banking offers customers some great benefits, and it definitely reflects our commitment to transparency. And while we certainly agree that the program is great for high-net-worth families, our lower qualifying balance -- a combined total of $100,000 in deposits and investments -- means that Premier Personal Banking is an option for many more customers."

Premier Personal Banking perks include rebates of fees for out-of-network ATM withdrawals domestically and inter­nationally and, upon request, refunds of fees for domestic and international wire transfers; free personal checks, cashier's checks, paper statements and a small safe-deposit box; increased limits for debit card purchases and ATM withdrawals; a waived $125 annual fee on the bank's Visa Select credit card ; discounts on a home-equity line of credit or personal loan; and free usage of the Premium checking account. Customers also have access to a financial adviser.

Kiplinger evaluates and posts its special Best Banks listing once a year, based on data from Informa Financial Intelligence, including interest rates, fees, minimum-balance requirements, free perks and other features for a variety of deposit accounts. The Best Banks name top institutions in four general categories—national banks, internet banks, credit unions and regional banks—as well as the ones that are best for five customer profiles including high-net-worth families, retirees, frequent travelers, families with students, and those who want no fees or fuss.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 329 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

