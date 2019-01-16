Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : Giampaolo Consigliere named BBVA Compass Miami Market CEO

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Compass has named longtime leader Giampaolo Consigliere as its Miami Market CEO as part of its work to strengthen the bank's presence in this burgeoning and diverse market.

As the Miami Market CEO for BBVA Compass, Consigliere is responsible for Miami operations, with bankers in multiple units, among them Commercial Banking, Global Wealth and Treasury Management. It's a role for which he is particularly well-suited, having led bank efforts for Global Wealth and acted as Market CEO in two of the bank's primary markets.

"The Miami market is an important one for BBVA Compass, given its diversity, global population and strong penchant for both national and international business," said BBVA Compass Chief Operating Officer Rafael Bustillo. "The numbers prove its importance, as in the past eight years since the bank entered the area with just two people in its Loan Production Office, the size of our team has grown to nearly 50. Giampaolo, with his experience across both the Commercial and Global Wealth operations of the bank, is the right choice to continue the work being done in the market and position it to take even more advantage of the thriving business climate."

Consigliere joined BBVA in 1998 and progressed with the company, taking positions in New York, Laredo, Texas, Houston and Dallas. In Laredo, he served as the Executive Vice President for International Corporate Banking and Laredo City President. He then quickly advanced to the Regional Executive for Wealth Management in North Central Texas. His most recent position was the Segment Executive for Global Wealth Management.

Consigliere graduated from Franklin University in Switzerland with a degree in International Management and has maintained his status as an active member of the communities in which he has lived. Some of his previous community involvement has included Make a Wish Foundation, Food Banks in the various cities he's served and conducting Financial Education courses for students.

"Giampaolo has decades of experience with BBVA and BBVA Compass," said BBVA Compass East Region CEO Lee Smith. "He knows the bank intimately and will use that knowledge to the ultimate benefit of the South Florida market. Our clients will appreciate the expertise that Giampaolo is bringing to the table."

Among the bank's Commercial Banking Services are solutions for financing and working capital, liquidity management and treasury management, while the bank's Global Wealth team boasts a suite of top level products and services tailored to help clients manage their assets, estates, and personal finances, among other areas.

