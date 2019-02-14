January Recap: Earnings, appointments and shutdown relief

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Included in this month's roundup of articles is the announcement of BBVA Compass' earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (officially released on Feb. 1), which highlights the bank's net income of $196 million for the quarter – a 276 percent increase from the $52 million earned during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Leading news for the month included BBVA Compass' financial relief rollout for clients directly impacted by the most recent federal government shutdown. The bank supplemented its rollout with resource articles to help SBA and mortgage loan applicants during the shutdown.

Other top news for the month included the bank's announcement of Hector Chacon as its new Global Wealth Executive and Giampaolo Consigliere as its Miami Market CEO.

Presented below are articles and news posted on the bank's global media platform, bbva.com, and online newsroom during the month of January 2019.

Corporate News

- BBVA Compass reports fourth quarter results

BBVA Compass reported a net income of $196 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 276 percent increase from the $52 million earned during the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income for the full-year 2018 totaled $763 million, an increase of 66 percent from the $461 million earned during the full-year of 2017.

- BBVA Compass rolls out financial relief for those directly impacted by federal government shutdown

BBVA Compass announced that it will provide financial relief for clients directly impacted by the current federal government shutdown. The financial relief spans checking, consumer loan, credit card and mortgage products.

- BBVA Compass names Hector Chacon as its new Global Wealth Executive

BBVA Compass has appointed Hector Chacon as its new Global Wealth Executive. In his new role, Chacon leads all Global Wealth efforts across the BBVA Compass footprint, which spans seven states. Chacon has worked in the financial services industry for over 30 years, all with BBVA in Commercial, Retail and Global Wealth operations.

- Giampaolo Consigliere named BBVA Compass Miami Market CEO

BBVA Compass has named longtime leader Giampaolo Consigliere as its Miami Market CEO as part of its work to strengthen the bank's presence in this burgeoning and diverse market.

- It was a busy 2018 for BBVA Compass in the world of sponsorships

Through various sponsorships, partnerships and collaborations, BBVA Compass brought its "creating opportunities" tagline to life for many communities and clients from across its footprint in 2018. Here's a timeline of key initiatives from last year.

- BBVA announces availability of English version of Aprendemos Juntos podcasts

BBVA's popular podcast series Aprendemos Juntos (Learning Together) is now available in English. The project, created in collaboration with Grupo Santillana and El País, strives to promote education, featuring powerhouses from across various fields.

Responsible Business

- BBVA Compass lends support to AFP Aware for ninth consecutive year

In the ninth consecutive year of sponsoring AFP Aware's annual community service projects, BBVA Compass volunteers collaborated with A Safe Haven Foundation to create opportunities for Chicago-area residents who are experiencing hardship.

Market Spotlight

- Che Goff: Like Corpus Christi, BBVA Compass and its growth is trending upward

Corpus Christi's growth is trending upward, according to newly-appointed BBVA Compass Corpus Christi City President Che Goff. When named the head of the bank's operations in the area, Goff saw potential for a market that's on "the rise and expanding every day."

Economic Research

- BBVA Research publishes Economic Outlook 2019

According to the Economic Outlook published by BBVA Research, GDP growth is expected to moderate in 2019, while the risk of recession remains elevated over the next 24 months.

- BBVA Research publishes 2019 Housing Outlook

According to BBVA Research's 2019 Housing Outlook, while affordability will remain an issue, demographic trends will continue to support housing demand; home price appreciation will slow, yet remain solid; and regional disparities will level out.

- BBVA Research notes implications of declining U.S. fertility rate

The U.S. total fertility rate continues its downward trend, falling to its lowest point in 48 years at 1.77, according to a white paper published by BBVA Research. The report goes on to identify both the cause and the impact of this drop.

Resource Articles

- How the government shutdown affects your Small Business Administration (SBA) Loan

In general, banks are able to continue with business as usual during a government shutdown. Accounts can be opened, transactions can be processed, loans can be funded. However, there are some areas that rely heavily on federal employees in specific situations.

- How the government shutdown affects your mortgage

Mortgage lending is one area that could see some processing slowdowns — particularly in processing applications and funding loans — during a federal government shutdown.

- Q&A: The importance of remaining invested based on the appropriate risk profile and policy

Anne-Joëlle Viguier-Galle is BBVA Compass' Chief of Equity and Alternative Investments and also Chief Investment Strategist for BBVA Wealth Solutions, Inc., the bank's investment advisor affiliate. In this Q&A, she discusses equity premium, staying "sane" through the investment process, and the calculations of volatility when it comes to risk.

To learn more about BBVA Compass, visit: www.bbvacompass.com.

For more news visit: www.bbva.com and newsroom.bbvacompass.com.

About BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States; and it is also the leading shareholder in Garanti, Turkey's biggest bank for market capitalization. Its diversified business is focused on high-growth markets and it relies on technology as a key sustainable competitive advantage. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices. More information about BBVA Group can be found at bbva.com.

About BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 644 branches, including 331 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). BBVA Compass has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found under the Investor Relations tab at bbvacompass.com. For more BBVA Compass news, follow @BBVACompassNews on Twitter or visit newsroom.bbvacompass.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/january-recap-earnings-appointments-and-shutdown-relief-300796304.html

SOURCE BBVA Compass