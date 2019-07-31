Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA

(BBVA)
News 
News

BBVA 2Q Net Profit Rose, Beating Expectations -- Update

07/31/2019

By Cristina Roca and Patricia Kowsmann

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's (BBVA.MC) second-quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations thanks to strong growth in net interest income and lower impairments on financial assets, the bank said Wednesday.

Net profit for the period was 1.28 billion euros ($1.42 billion), up 2.7% from a year earlier, on gross income of EUR5.92 billion, which was up 1.4%.

The result beat analysts' expectations of net profit of EUR1.19 billion on gross income of EUR5.88 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

Net interest income--the difference between what lenders earn from loans and pay for deposits, and a key profit driver for retail banks--increased 6.1% to EUR4.57 billion.

A fall in profits from Mexico, the bank's largest market, was offset by strong results in Spain. Operations in Turkey, which have been hit hard by an economic downturn, had a slight rise in profits on higher income at a constant exchange rate. The ratio of souring loans, however, has been rising. It stood at 6.33% in the second quarter, up from 4.47% a year ago.

Earlier this week, BBVA was declared an investigated party in a corporate spying case in Spain dating back to 2004.

Spanish prosecutors are investigating whether and why BBVA hired the services of Jose Manuel Villarejo, a former police commissioner who has been embroiled in several cases of allegedly spying on people for clients.

Spanish news sites El Confidencial and Moncloa have jointly reported that BBVA hired Mr. Villarejo's firm, Grupo Cenyt, in 2004 to look into officials from a construction company named Sacyr as part of efforts to stop a takeover bid of the bank.

BBVA has confirmed Cenyt carried out different services to the bank, but said in January that no documentation has been found related to the monitoring and interception of private communications. A spokesman declined to comment on whether that is still the case, citing the case is under a secrecy order.

"As I said in January, I have reiterated several occasions since then, our priority is to clarify the facts and collaborate with authorities and that will continue to be the case," BBVA chairman Carlos Torres Vila said in a statement Monday.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com and Patricia Kowsmann at patricia.kowsmann@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA -3.03% 4.6565 End-of-day quote.0.45%
SACYR SA -2.00% 2.35 End-of-day quote.34.75%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.47% 5.525 Delayed Quote.6.56%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 943 M
EBIT 2019 12 109 M
Net income 2019 4 512 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,66%
P/E ratio 2019 7,05x
P/E ratio 2020 6,96x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 30 923 M
Managers
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA0.45%34 466
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.67%375 759
BANK OF AMERICA23.86%285 136
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%280 813
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.77%213 378
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%198 734
