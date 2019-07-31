BBVA 2Q Net Profit Rose, Beating Expectations -- Update

By Cristina Roca and Patricia Kowsmann



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's (BBVA.MC) second-quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations thanks to strong growth in net interest income and lower impairments on financial assets, the bank said Wednesday.

Net profit for the period was 1.28 billion euros ($1.42 billion), up 2.7% from a year earlier, on gross income of EUR5.92 billion, which was up 1.4%.

The result beat analysts' expectations of net profit of EUR1.19 billion on gross income of EUR5.88 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

Net interest income--the difference between what lenders earn from loans and pay for deposits, and a key profit driver for retail banks--increased 6.1% to EUR4.57 billion.

A fall in profits from Mexico, the bank's largest market, was offset by strong results in Spain. Operations in Turkey, which have been hit hard by an economic downturn, had a slight rise in profits on higher income at a constant exchange rate. The ratio of souring loans, however, has been rising. It stood at 6.33% in the second quarter, up from 4.47% a year ago.

Earlier this week, BBVA was declared an investigated party in a corporate spying case in Spain dating back to 2004.

Spanish prosecutors are investigating whether and why BBVA hired the services of Jose Manuel Villarejo, a former police commissioner who has been embroiled in several cases of allegedly spying on people for clients.

Spanish news sites El Confidencial and Moncloa have jointly reported that BBVA hired Mr. Villarejo's firm, Grupo Cenyt, in 2004 to look into officials from a construction company named Sacyr as part of efforts to stop a takeover bid of the bank.

BBVA has confirmed Cenyt carried out different services to the bank, but said in January that no documentation has been found related to the monitoring and interception of private communications. A spokesman declined to comment on whether that is still the case, citing the case is under a secrecy order.

"As I said in January, I have reiterated several occasions since then, our priority is to clarify the facts and collaborate with authorities and that will continue to be the case," BBVA chairman Carlos Torres Vila said in a statement Monday.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com and Patricia Kowsmann at patricia.kowsmann@wsj.com