Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

BBVA Ambassadors: It takes strength to think big

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:43am CEST

That desire to compete led her to a local trainer named Russel Orhii, a world-renowned powerlifter who helped Michelle step up her game while also providing a support system for her development. 'I have her trust,' Orhii says, 'so I just have to give her a plan, and she'll follow through with it.'

Michelle brings that same level of commitment and trust to her work for BBVA Compass, acting as the face of the bank across multiple social media platforms and engaging with consumer and customers across the country. Working with partners in Marketing and other departments, she crafts messages designed to help people learn more about how the bank can help them in their own journeys.

'Michelle always gives us a better idea,' says Diddy Saini, a marketing specialist with BBVA Compass. 'It's about how we can make the experience better for the customer, but also how we can make our social engagement better, too.'

'I want to touch someone's life'

'BBVA Compass is all hands on deck,' Michelle says. 'You have to think big in order to be here, because we have to be creative.' That creativity also shows up in Michelle's personal life: she has her own YouTube channel, where she posts video updates about her powerlifting experiences, as well as her travels and time with friends.

No matter what she's doing, though, Michelle says she's driven by a desire to connect. 'At BBVA, we do a lot in the community that people don't actually expect,' she says. 'I want to create an impact in someone's life. I want to touch someone's life.'

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 00:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
03:28aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The Chinese speakers that are challenging Goog..
PU
02:43aBBVA AMBASSADORS : It takes strength to think big
PU
09/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Issue of preferred securities contingently con..
PU
09/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA places 1 billion of CoCo bonds with 5.87..
PU
09/18FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Names Former Compass Bank Chai..
AQ
09/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA has launched an offer of securities conti..
PU
09/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : How are ECB executive board members appointed?
PU
09/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Mobile Monday – Assistance Center
PU
09/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : How prepared are EU banks to comply with MREL?
PU
09/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA to sell its Testa stake for 478 million
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17BANKS NEED TO "DISRUPT THEMSELVES" B : Morgan Stanley 
09/1110 Top Gain Financial WallStars Garner 22% To 56% Broker Targets For Septembe.. 
09/10Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
09/10'What A Wonderful World'? Well, That Very Much Depends Where You Look 
09/01EMERGING MARKETS CONTAGION : Crisis Of Confidence 101 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 932 M
EBIT 2018 11 701 M
Net income 2018 5 304 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,14%
P/E ratio 2018 7,17
P/E ratio 2019 7,65
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 36 867 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,76 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-22.86%43 109
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.45%382 603
BANK OF AMERICA2.88%302 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.19%268 969
WELLS FARGO-10.48%261 564
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.93%223 962
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.