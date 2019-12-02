Log in
BBVA Offers Sustainable Finance Contracts to Individual Investors

12/02/2019 | 05:42am EST

By Dieter Holger

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA said Monday that it now sells so-called sustainable finance contracts that support green or social causes to individual investors.

The contracts mature over a three year period and guarantee a return of 95% with an additional 0.80% coupon for the amount invested, BBVA said.

BBVA said the return on the remaining five percent depends on the price changes for a basket of three stocks: German manufacturer Siemens AG, French insurer AXA and Spain's fashion retail giant Inditex SA (ITX.MC).

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA 0.49% 24.825 Real-time Quote.30.95%
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. -0.53% 4.7815 End-of-day quote.3.15%
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. 0.11% 28.26 End-of-day quote.26.44%
SIEMENS AG 2.03% 119.48 Delayed Quote.20.27%
