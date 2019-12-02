BBVA Offers Sustainable Finance Contracts to Individual Investors

By Dieter Holger

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA said Monday that it now sells so-called sustainable finance contracts that support green or social causes to individual investors.

The contracts mature over a three year period and guarantee a return of 95% with an additional 0.80% coupon for the amount invested, BBVA said.

BBVA said the return on the remaining five percent depends on the price changes for a basket of three stocks: German manufacturer Siemens AG, French insurer AXA and Spain's fashion retail giant Inditex SA (ITX.MC).

