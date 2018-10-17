BBVA Open Summit: Turning the magic of startups into products

'Everyone looks at these players and tries to guess what their next move will be,' maintained Davies, whose events include 1,800 of the most influential speakers in finance and technology every year. And where the question that CEOs like Davies ask themselves the most is what they can do to compete at such a rapid pace: acquisitions? partnerships? development?

'We want that unicorn - that idea in an entrepreneur's head that becomes a product in our customers' hands'

Derek White, who welcomed the participants to Open Summit, explained how all of these possibilities are addressed at BBVA. On the one hand, the bank invests in the most disruptive startups through Propel. On the other, solutions are built outside the bank through the new digital business area (Denizen, Tuyyo, Covault, Azlo, Muno, etc.). And at the same time, BBVA also works to promote innovation in the entrepreneurial ecosystem and explore possible areas for collaboration.

In fact, Open Summit is the annual summit where BBVA puts the focus on its open innovation initiatives and which also serves as an opportunity to reveal the winners of the Open Talent competition.

'Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of society and the economy all around the world,' maintained White, who encouraged the participants to connect with each other and find the people in BBVA who can help them accomplish their goals and objectives. 'We want that unicorn - that idea in an entrepreneur's head that becomes a product in our customers' hands,' insisted White.

At a roundtable on investors, Jay Reinemann, a Partner and Managing Partner at Propel, explained how there is currently a lot of competition to find these ideas - those potential unicorns. And what exactly is the right formula? It's not an exact science, but if there's one thing funds look at it's the team.