Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : 4Q18 Results Presentation

02/01/2019 | 01:49pm EST

2018 Results

February 1st, 2019

Disclaimer

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements (in the usual meaning and within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding intentions, expectations or projections of BBVA or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. BBVA does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document.

This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited, and its recipients are invited to consult the documentation and public information filed by BBVA with stock market supervisory bodies, in particular, the prospectuses and periodical information filed with the Spanish Securities Exchange Commission (CNMV) and the Annual Report on Form 20-F and information on Form 6-K that are filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be prohibited, and recipients into whose possession this document comes shall be solely responsible for informing themselves about, and observing any such restrictions. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing restrictions.

Strong Results and Value Creation in a Challenging Environment

Net Attributable Profit

(m)

TBV/Share + Shareholders remuneration

(/sh.)

Leading profitability metrics

(%)

12M17

5,324

12M18

5.55

6.110.25

Jan-18

ROTE

12.5%

14.1% Inc. capital gains from Chile

Dividends

5.86

ROE

10.2%

11.6% Inc. capital gains from Chile

Dec-18

2018 Highlights

  • 01 Strong core revenue growth

    NII + Fees ( constant)

    +10.4% vs. 12M17

  • 02 Efficiency improvement

    Efficiency 49.3%

    -89 bps vs. 12M17 (constant)

  • 03 Outstanding trend in digital sales and customers

  • Digital Sales (units)

    40.7%

    Dec-18 YtD

04 Sound risk indicators

NPL ratio 3.94%

-61 bps vs. 2017

Digital customers

Mobile customers

27.2 m +20%

23.0 m +29%

Dec-18 vs. Dec-17

Dec-18 vs. Dec-17

Coverage ratio 73%

+812 bps vs. 2017

CoR 1.01%

+13 bps vs. 2017

05 Resilient capital position

CET 1 FL 11.34%

+26 bps vs. 2017

06 Focus on shareholder value

ROTE (ex. Corp. Ops) TBV/Share + dividends

12.5% Dec-18

6.11 +10.1% vs Jan-18

2018 Profit & Loss

Change 12M18/12M17

BBVA Group (€m)

%

% constant

Net Interest Income

-0.9

10.8

Net Fees and Commissions Net Trading Income

-6.0 4.3

-5.7 6.2

9.4 30.4

Other Income & Expenses Gross Income Operating Expenses Operating Income Impairment on Financial Assets Provisions and Other Gains and Losses Income Before Tax

Income Tax

Corporate Operations Income Non-controlling Interest

Net Attributable Profit

12M18 17,591 4,879 1,223 54 23,747 -11,702 12,045 -3,981 -483 7,580 -2,062 633 -827 5,324

12M17 17,758 4,921 1,968 622 25,270 -12,500 12,770 -4,803 -1,036 6,931 -2,169 0 -1,243 3,519

-0.8 8.9

-37.8 -33.9

-91.4 -90.2

-6.4 2.5

-17.1 -12.0

-53.3 -51.8

-4.9 9.2

n.s. -33.5 51.3

n.s. -11.7 78.2

BBVA Chile impact (capital gains in 2018 and recurrent operations in 2017 and 2018)

Telefónica impairment and capital gains from CNCB sale

697

127 -931

n.s.

n.s.

0

n.s.

n.s.

Net Attributable Profit

4,627

4,324

7.0

21.9

(ex-BBVA Chile impact & ex-Telefónica imp. and CNCB sale in 2017)

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 18:48:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 438 M
EBIT 2018 11 735 M
Net income 2018 5 243 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,31%
P/E ratio 2018 6,70
P/E ratio 2019 7,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 34 473 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 6,09 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA11.53%39 437
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.02%344 180
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.91%293 341
BANK OF AMERICA17.98%275 285
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.69%239 081
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
