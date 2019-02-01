Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : 4Q18 Results Presentation

2018 Results February 1st, 2019

Strong Results and Value Creation in a Challenging Environment

Net Attributable Profit

(€m)

TBV/Share + Shareholders remuneration

(€/sh.)

Leading profitability metrics

(%)

12M17

5,324

12M18

5.55

6.110.25

Jan-18

ROTE 12.5% 14.1% Inc. capital gains from Chile

Dividends

5.86

ROE 10.2% 11.6% Inc. capital gains from Chile

Dec-18

2018 Highlights

01 Strong core revenue growth NII + Fees (€ constant) +10.4% vs. 12M17 02 Efficiency improvement Efficiency 49.3% -89 bps vs. 12M17 (constant)

03 Outstanding trend in digital sales and customers

Digital Sales (units) 40.7% Dec-18 YtD

04 Sound risk indicators

NPL ratio 3.94%

-61 bps vs. 2017

Digital customers Mobile customers 27.2 m +20% 23.0 m +29% Dec-18 vs. Dec-17 Dec-18 vs. Dec-17 Coverage ratio 73%

+812 bps vs. 2017

CoR 1.01%

+13 bps vs. 2017

05 Resilient capital position CET 1 FL 11.34% +26 bps vs. 2017

06 Focus on shareholder value

ROTE (ex. Corp. Ops) TBV/Share + dividends

12.5% Dec-18

6.11 +10.1% vs Jan-18

2018 Profit & Loss

Change 12M18/12M17 BBVA Group (€m) % % constant

Net Interest Income -0.9 10.8

Net Fees and Commissions Net Trading Income

-6.0 4.3

-5.7 6.2

9.4 30.4

Other Income & Expenses Gross Income Operating Expenses Operating Income Impairment on Financial Assets Provisions and Other Gains and Losses Income Before Tax

Income Tax

Corporate Operations Income Non-controlling Interest

Net Attributable Profit

12M18 17,591 4,879 1,223 54 23,747 -11,702 12,045 -3,981 -483 7,580 -2,062 633 -827 5,324

12M17 17,758 4,921 1,968 622 25,270 -12,500 12,770 -4,803 -1,036 6,931 -2,169 0 -1,243 3,519

-0.8 8.9

-37.8 -33.9

-91.4 -90.2

-6.4 2.5

-17.1 -12.0

-53.3 -51.8

-4.9 9.2

n.s. -33.5 51.3

n.s. -11.7 78.2

BBVA Chile impact (capital gains in 2018 and recurrent operations in 2017 and 2018)

Telefónica impairment and capital gains from CNCB sale

697

127 -931

n.s.

n.s.

0

n.s.

n.s.