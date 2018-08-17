Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : A matter of ambition

Although it slipped under the radar among the endless stream of news on sustainability and the fight against climate change, it is important to stop to think for a second about the relevance of this article: '23 countries sign an ambitious declaration'. This declaration, although brief in terms of words, is resounding in terms of intent, as it sets out the commitment of these 23 countries to increase their level of ambition develop the Paris Agreement to its fullest potential in the fight against climate change.

All signees of the Paris Agreement are already working on defining their second Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) that will establish their achievable conditional and unconditional efforts through 2030. However, these 23 countries are going beyond and publicly declaring a leadership commitment in front of the rest of the world.

Most of signee countries are either European or American. It is in the latter group where the interest lies: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica and México.

Undoubtedly, the group's composition substantially maps the areas where BBVA has a greater influence in Latin America. In the case of Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, their governments have recognized their vulnerability to the adverse effects of climate change and vowed to increase their commitments in the fight to minimize it.

Each country confessed these vulnerabilities in their first NDC. The paragraphs below are excerpts of these country's NDC:

Precisely, these vulnerabilities make these countries more aware of the risks and reinforces their determination in the fight, which is not all that recent. These countries' fist NDCs already attested to their ambitions in the matter. For example Argentina's CO2 emission mitigation efforts are four times higher, in average, than those of other countries. Colombia committed to a reduction that met the 2ºC objective, when in other countries the average was 3.4ºC. In Mexico the reduction of GHG emissions per production unit stands at 40 percent, in the high range of the commitments of the signee countries.