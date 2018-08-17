Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : A matter of ambition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 03:36am CEST

Although it slipped under the radar among the endless stream of news on sustainability and the fight against climate change, it is important to stop to think for a second about the relevance of this article: '23 countries sign an ambitious declaration'. This declaration, although brief in terms of words, is resounding in terms of intent, as it sets out the commitment of these 23 countries to increase their level of ambition develop the Paris Agreement to its fullest potential in the fight against climate change.



All signees of the Paris Agreement are already working on defining their second Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) that will establish their achievable conditional and unconditional efforts through 2030. However, these 23 countries are going beyond and publicly declaring a leadership commitment in front of the rest of the world.

Most of signee countries are either European or American. It is in the latter group where the interest lies: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica and México.

Undoubtedly, the group's composition substantially maps the areas where BBVA has a greater influence in Latin America. In the case of Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, their governments have recognized their vulnerability to the adverse effects of climate change and vowed to increase their commitments in the fight to minimize it.

Each country confessed these vulnerabilities in their first NDC. The paragraphs below are excerpts of these country's NDC:

Precisely, these vulnerabilities make these countries more aware of the risks and reinforces their determination in the fight, which is not all that recent. These countries' fist NDCs already attested to their ambitions in the matter. For example Argentina's CO2 emission mitigation efforts are four times higher, in average, than those of other countries. Colombia committed to a reduction that met the 2ºC objective, when in other countries the average was 3.4ºC. In Mexico the reduction of GHG emissions per production unit stands at 40 percent, in the high range of the commitments of the signee countries.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 01:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
04:01aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What activities does the EU have pending befor..
PU
03:36aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : A matter of ambition
PU
02:01aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Tourism’s mighty economic impact
PU
02:01aPATH TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SERIE : Pillar 1 – Reinvent the consumer jo..
PU
08/16MPE : a safe, truly resilient model
PU
08/16BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Sustainable bonds keep going strong in 2018
PU
08/16BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What is EBITDA?
PU
08/16BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Five steps to stop overspending
PU
08/16BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : A special week for wellness
PU
08/15BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : When a small business isn’t so small
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15And Behold, A Problem 'Emerged' 
08/15Presenting 62 August 10%+ Yield Top Dividend Gainers 
08/13On Monday, Cold Turkey 
08/13A Turkish Italian Domino, If Not Now, Then By December 
08/12The Turkish Hamam Is Getting Too Hot For European Banks. Avoid The Bazaar! 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 142 M
EBIT 2018 12 048 M
Net income 2018 5 330 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,40%
P/E ratio 2018 7,03
P/E ratio 2019 7,22
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 36 000 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,06 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-22.85%41 024
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.32%385 325
BANK OF AMERICA2.85%307 538
WELLS FARGO-4.42%279 673
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%269 088
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.45%236 339
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.