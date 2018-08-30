Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : A new way to make employee voices heard

The new platform is called Ignite, and it's open to every team member. It's designed to make it easy for people across the bank's seven-state footprint to submit ideas for change, vote on ideas they think should be put into action, and make suggestions about how to improve BBVA Compass from the inside.

'We truly believe that, by working together like this, we can find ways to keep improving our teams and deliver more value to our customers,' said Chief Talent & Culture Executive Rosilyn Houston.

Ignite is built around 'challenges,' which are like specially themed campaigns. Every team member will be included in all bank-wide challenges, and some team members might also be invited to participate in targeted challenges from time to time.

One of the challenges is going to be open permanently: the Suggestion Box. This is for any and all ideas about how to help the bank improve its workflow, processes, culture, you name it.

Evans: It was important for us to create a feedback channel that's always open because the bank is always evolving…

'It was important for us to create a feedback channel that's always open because the bank is always evolving, and we never want to stop learning and improving,' said Director of Culture & Employee Communications Ralph Evans. 'In the spirit of continual growth and change, we want people to feel comfortable questioning the status quo and looking for better ways to do things.'