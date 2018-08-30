Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : A new way to make employee voices heard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 01:37am CEST

The new platform is called Ignite, and it's open to every team member. It's designed to make it easy for people across the bank's seven-state footprint to submit ideas for change, vote on ideas they think should be put into action, and make suggestions about how to improve BBVA Compass from the inside.

'We truly believe that, by working together like this, we can find ways to keep improving our teams and deliver more value to our customers,' said Chief Talent & Culture Executive Rosilyn Houston.

Ignite is built around 'challenges,' which are like specially themed campaigns. Every team member will be included in all bank-wide challenges, and some team members might also be invited to participate in targeted challenges from time to time.

One of the challenges is going to be open permanently: the Suggestion Box. This is for any and all ideas about how to help the bank improve its workflow, processes, culture, you name it.

Evans: It was important for us to create a feedback channel that's always open because the bank is always evolving…

'It was important for us to create a feedback channel that's always open because the bank is always evolving, and we never want to stop learning and improving,' said Director of Culture & Employee Communications Ralph Evans. 'In the spirit of continual growth and change, we want people to feel comfortable questioning the status quo and looking for better ways to do things.'

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 23:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
01:37aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : A new way to make employee voices heard
PU
08/29BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What small business resources do veterans have..
PU
08/29BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Compass names David Bolocan as Executive ..
PU
08/29BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA signs new sustainable transaction in Ital..
PU
08/29BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “We’ve replaced static department ..
PU
08/29BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Half of the candidates for management posts at..
PU
08/28MARKET SPOTLIGHT : Shedding ‘new kids on the block’ stigma becoming ..
PU
08/28ALL IN THE FAMILY : Fort Worth’s McCart & Sycamore achieves top performing..
PU
08/28BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : From Unicorns to ‘decacorns’
PU
08/28BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The future of banking automation
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Banks gain as U.S., Mexico reach deal, economy seems on firm footing 
08/20BBVA Bets Big On Fintech, But Must Focus On The Turkey Situation First 
08/19SPANISH BANKS : Not The Type Of Mushrooms You Wish To Eat 
08/18ITALY : Giving A Boot To The Boot Country 
08/15And Behold, A Problem 'Emerged' 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 140 M
EBIT 2018 12 058 M
Net income 2018 5 320 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 7,13
P/E ratio 2019 7,48
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 36 969 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,95 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-22.81%43 169
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.60%392 249
BANK OF AMERICA6.06%312 732
WELLS FARGO-2.64%284 634
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.13%283 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 794
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.