Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Automation can lead to job fulfillment – at least it does at BBVA Compass

Typically, Thompson says, those functions had jobs tied to them that were clerical in nature, highly manual and prone to error. Bots, she said, have given the team performing them 21st century jobs immersed in the latest technology, and the time to solve more complex issues. 'The mission is to get drudgery out of our daily work so we can spend more time engaging with customers and improving our process for them,' she said.

Fast forward to today, and the team has deployed 53 bots. It started though, with just one whose job it was to order a flood certification from a vendor.

'It was a simple process,' said Thompson. 'The bot was programmed to go to the vendor's website, order a flood finding, then populate our core systems with what it found out. If the home was in a floodplain and flood insurance was required, it was flagged in the system and we took it from there.'

Thompson said the bot-automated process was hugely successful, both from a performance and learning standpoint. In performance, the team got a perfect compliance rating on the process for the first time in four years. In learning, Thompson said the bot provided them with three key takeaways that they've used when implementing the other 53.

First she said, how the bot is designed is important. The team built its first bot to carry out many instructions, which is great if the bot competes all tasks without interruption. But, if the bot tripped up just once, the full transaction wasn't processed. So, the team began to build bots in a microservices design, much like the trend in software development. The risk of the bot tripping up, she said, was mitigated by breaking the bots up into separate processes.

Second, using the replicated database of the bank's mortgage production system was critical. By using this, the team was able to query the data, pre-process it and stage the work for the bots to do. 'Bots are best used when limited to the user interface entry work,' Thompson said, 'There are much more efficient ways to perform data verifications and calculations before we engage them.'

Thompson: …The team members became Process Owners, responsible for the performance of the bot and the execution of the process.

Finally, the team learned the importance of involving the people executing the process in the design and ownership of the bots. Thompson said, 'Their in-depth knowledge of the process and all the systems involved has been critical.' Instead of positioning bots as another system designed and executed by others, such as an IT group, the team members became Process Owners, responsible for the performance of the bot and the execution of the process. 'It's been fun to watch all the Process Owners race to be the first ones to get their bots to 90 percent efficiency,' she said.