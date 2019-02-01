Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA 4Q Net Profit Rose Beating Expectations

02/01/2019 | 01:44am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's (BBVA.MC) net profit for the last quarter of 2018 rose sharply from a year earlier, when it was hit by impairments, and beat analysts' expectations.

Net profit for the period was 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) compared with EUR70 million a year earlier, the bank said Friday.

Gross income declined to EUR6.15 billion from EUR6.36 billion in the same period last year, as trading income fell 43%.

Analysts had expected a net profit of EUR982 million on gross income of EUR5.88 billion in the quarter, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

Net interest income--the difference between what lenders earn from loans and pay for deposits, and a key profit driver for retail banks--stood at EUR4.69 billion compared with EUR4.56 billion a year earlier.

For the full year, the Spanish bank reported a profit of EUR5.32 billion, up from EUR3.52 billion in 2017.

The Spanish bank said it would propose a gross dividend of EUR0.16 per share in cash.

BBVA's core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, was stable at 11.3% as of December.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 438 M
EBIT 2018 11 735 M
Net income 2018 5 243 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,31%
P/E ratio 2018 6,70
P/E ratio 2019 7,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 34 473 M
Managers
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA11.53%40 313
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.96%347 206
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.73%289 710
BANK OF AMERICA15.54%281 086
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.54%238 423
WELLS FARGO8.70%235 786
