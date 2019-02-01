Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA 4Q Net Profit Rose Beating Expectations

By Pietro Lombardi



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's (BBVA.MC) net profit for the last quarter of 2018 rose sharply from a year earlier, when it was hit by impairments, and beat analysts' expectations.

Net profit for the period was 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) compared with EUR70 million a year earlier, the bank said Friday.

Gross income declined to EUR6.15 billion from EUR6.36 billion in the same period last year, as trading income fell 43%.

Analysts had expected a net profit of EUR982 million on gross income of EUR5.88 billion in the quarter, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

Net interest income--the difference between what lenders earn from loans and pay for deposits, and a key profit driver for retail banks--stood at EUR4.69 billion compared with EUR4.56 billion a year earlier.

For the full year, the Spanish bank reported a profit of EUR5.32 billion, up from EUR3.52 billion in 2017.

The Spanish bank said it would propose a gross dividend of EUR0.16 per share in cash.

BBVA's core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, was stable at 11.3% as of December.

