Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
News 
Official Publications
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA Compass, City of Birmingham to unveil newly refurbished basketball courts

09/24/2018 | 11:34pm CEST

The event will feature many prominent figures, including city leaders, bank representatives, and former professional basketball players.

Attendees will also enjoy a ribbon cutting ceremony, an honorary free throw from basketball legend and Alabama native Robert Horry, and two free play games on the courts: one for children, and one for local firefighters and policemen.

The refurbishment of this court is part of an overall effort to bring increased opportunity to Birmingham communities.

This event is a joint endeavor between BBVA Compass and the city of Birmingham, made possible as a result of the bank's strong relationships within the sports industry. The game itself will also be made possible with the help of the Colonnade Group and Summit Media.

The preseason matchup will be held on October 2 at 7 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC, pitting the Houston Rockets against the Memphis Grizzlies in a pro basketball exhibition match.

For more information or for tickets to the game, go to ironcityshowdown.com.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 21:33:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 893 M
EBIT 2018 11 701 M
Net income 2018 5 257 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,00%
P/E ratio 2018 7,37
P/E ratio 2019 7,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 37 580 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,73 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-20.75%44 147
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%396 080
BANK OF AMERICA5.12%309 935
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-7.26%277 331
WELLS FARGO-9.36%264 839
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.12%229 429
