Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA Compass Global Wealth Solutions – digging further into wealth management

Every month, BBVA Compass will highlight a product under its Global Wealth umbrella, and how that product can create opportunities for potential and existing clients across the bank's footprint.
This month, BBVA.com highlights its private banking products, a way for clients to optimize their personal capital.
Experienced advisors: BBVA Compass enlists experienced advisors for clients, who specialize in customizing private banking services for various situations.
Two-in-one: Advisors can handle your person accounts, but can also assist in handling small business needs for a two-pronged, valuable approach.
Bottom line: Easily access funds and credit (especially with BBVA Compass's industry-leading digital transformation), grow investments and protect capital.
