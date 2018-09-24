Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA Compass Senior Executive Vice President Rosilyn Houston named one of the industry’s Women to Watch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 06:39pm CEST

The honor, announced today, is part of the publication's Most Powerful Women in Banking annual feature. In its write-up on Houston, a member of the bank's Management Committee since 2015, the outlet looked at the ways Houston has worked to increase employee engagement, beef up benefit programs and establish recruitment initiatives.

I feel so fortunate to be the chief builder of an internal culture that creates opportunities for all people.

'Simply being nominated for this prestigious award means so much to me, but to be selected to the Women to Watch list for a third year blows me away,' Houston said. 'As I said to American Banker, I feel so fortunate to be the chief builder of an internal culture that creates opportunities for all people, much as I had opportunities created on my behalf along the course of my 25 year career.'

In her third year as Chief Talent and Culture Executive, Houston focused much of her efforts around developing programs that helped the bank understand employee needs, while also working toward its cultural transformation. This included leading the transition of the more than 175 person Talent & Culture team into an Agile HR model, developing a continuous feedback loop via a bureaucracy busting tool and a group of interested and invested employees, and launching other dedicated groups that prepare women in the workplace to take on higher level roles. Committed to improving business productivity through a culture of health, Houston and her team also formed a robust and award-winning employee benefits program.

Some of the most recent programs created under Houston's leadership include:

  • Employee Engagement Council: A small project team that meets with executives in bi-weekly sprints to discuss employee pain points and to challenge current processes, policies, and systems negatively impacting the workplace.
  • Bureaucracy Campaign: A collaborative online idea generation tool focused on employees providing ideas and actions to take to reduce bureaucracy in the workplace
  • Women in Leadership: A Business Resource Group (BRG) launched initially in Houston, Texas, that increases engagement for women in the company and provides a forum for mentorship, sponsorship, professional development, and networking internally and externally.
  • Female Top Talent Mentor Program: Connecting and promoting talented women in the workplace through a partnership with LandIt, which gives female top talent access to tools and resources aimed at helping them grow personally and professionally.

I'm so proud to work on behalf of BBVA Compass' more than 10,000 employees, serving them and making a meaningful difference in their lives.

'I'm so proud to work on behalf of BBVA Compass' more than 10,000 employees, serving them and making a meaningful difference in their lives,' Houston said. 'We are one team, committed to serving one another and our customers, and this recognition is only made possible because of the work each and every one of them do on a daily basis.'

For more on American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking feature, click here.

For Houston's executive biography, click here.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 16:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
06:39pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Compass Senior Executive Vice President R..
PU
07:58aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Executive Chairman to Leave in Coming Mon..
DJ
03:09aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Chatbots, a Must in Companies
PU
02:29aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA unveils a match-making platform for finte..
PU
09/21FINTECH FRIDAY : Five trends, the Federal Reserve and a Senate committee hearing
PU
09/21BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA opens its banking app in Spain to account..
PU
09/20BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The Turkish government presents plan to balanc..
PU
09/19BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The Chinese speakers that are challenging Goog..
PU
09/19BBVA AMBASSADORS : It takes strength to think big
PU
09/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Issue of preferred securities contingently con..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17BANKS NEED TO "DISRUPT THEMSELVES" B : Morgan Stanley 
09/1110 Top Gain Financial WallStars Garner 22% To 56% Broker Targets For Septembe.. 
09/10Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
09/10'What A Wonderful World'? Well, That Very Much Depends Where You Look 
09/01EMERGING MARKETS CONTAGION : Crisis Of Confidence 101 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 893 M
EBIT 2018 11 701 M
Net income 2018 5 257 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,00%
P/E ratio 2018 7,37
P/E ratio 2019 7,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 37 580 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,73 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-20.75%44 147
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%396 080
BANK OF AMERICA5.12%309 935
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-7.26%277 331
WELLS FARGO-9.36%264 839
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.12%229 429
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.