Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA Compass Senior Executive Vice President Rosilyn Houston named one of the industry’s Women to Watch

The honor, announced today, is part of the publication's Most Powerful Women in Banking annual feature. In its write-up on Houston, a member of the bank's Management Committee since 2015, the outlet looked at the ways Houston has worked to increase employee engagement, beef up benefit programs and establish recruitment initiatives.

'Simply being nominated for this prestigious award means so much to me, but to be selected to the Women to Watch list for a third year blows me away,' Houston said. 'As I said to American Banker, I feel so fortunate to be the chief builder of an internal culture that creates opportunities for all people, much as I had opportunities created on my behalf along the course of my 25 year career.'

In her third year as Chief Talent and Culture Executive, Houston focused much of her efforts around developing programs that helped the bank understand employee needs, while also working toward its cultural transformation. This included leading the transition of the more than 175 person Talent & Culture team into an Agile HR model, developing a continuous feedback loop via a bureaucracy busting tool and a group of interested and invested employees, and launching other dedicated groups that prepare women in the workplace to take on higher level roles. Committed to improving business productivity through a culture of health, Houston and her team also formed a robust and award-winning employee benefits program.

Some of the most recent programs created under Houston's leadership include:

Employee Engagement Council: A small project team that meets with executives in bi-weekly sprints to discuss employee pain points and to challenge current processes, policies, and systems negatively impacting the workplace.

Bureaucracy Campaign: A collaborative online idea generation tool focused on employees providing ideas and actions to take to reduce bureaucracy in the workplace

Women in Leadership: A Business Resource Group (BRG) launched initially in Houston, Texas, that increases engagement for women in the company and provides a forum for mentorship, sponsorship, professional development, and networking internally and externally.

Female Top Talent Mentor Program: Connecting and promoting talented women in the workplace through a partnership with LandIt, which gives female top talent access to tools and resources aimed at helping them grow personally and professionally.

'I'm so proud to work on behalf of BBVA Compass' more than 10,000 employees, serving them and making a meaningful difference in their lives,' Houston said. 'We are one team, committed to serving one another and our customers, and this recognition is only made possible because of the work each and every one of them do on a daily basis.'

