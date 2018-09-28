Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA Compass creates leadership opportunities for all employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 05:22pm EDT

LeaderLINK, a program developed by the bank's Talent & Culture Solutions Development team, gives all team members access to events and content designed to foster and develop leadership skills. In addition, the program also provides opportunities for employees throughout the company to interact with senior leadership in a casual setting.

More than anything, we want team members to understand that we can all be leaders, regardless of our job title or pay grade.

'This is a new type of career development opportunity that's different from the more structured programs the bank has offered in the past,' said Solutions Development team member Rudby Green. 'More than anything, we want team members to understand that we can all be leaders, regardless of our job title or pay grade.'

Compliance Officer Kimothi Mitchell attended a LeaderLINK event in Birmingham featuring Chief Talent & Culture Executive Rosilyn Houston and Chief Compliance Officer Celie Niehaus, who shared their experiences on the path to success.

'Hearing those stories from two of our female leaders helped me realize that my career goals are attainable as long as I continue to apply myself,' Mitchell said. 'It was great being in that relaxed environment where Rosilyn and Celie were so open and candid.'

Houston-based Credit Products Officer Leslie Cook attended her first LeaderLINK event, facilitated by Chief Operating Officer Rafael Bustillo. She cited the opportunity to connect with leaders in a casual setting as its biggest benefit., which allowed team members to relate to them on a more personal basis.

'The setting gave us an opportunity to relate to leaders,' said Cook. 'Rafael told us about his family's immigration to the U.S. from Cuba when he was a child. It made a huge impact on me to hear such a personal and emotional story from someone in leadership.'

Cook added that Bustillo was able to connect the challenges he faced immigrating to the U.S. and how it motivated him in his professional life. 'His story was a reminder that in the face of challenge, there is opportunity.'

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 21:21:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
05:22pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Compass creates leadership opportunities ..
PU
01:22aCARLOS TORRES VILA : “BBVA is the financial sector’s most appealing ..
PU
09/27BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What is open-source hardware?
PU
09/27SIX RESEARCHERS AND A CHALLENGE : to improve the well-being of society
PU
09/27BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA has been named as one of the world´s digi..
PU
09/27BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Executive Chairman Of Spain's BBVA to Retire
DJ
09/26BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : European banks ready for fifth transparency ex..
PU
09/26BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Meet Cristian Vega, the heart of the bank&rsqu..
PU
09/26BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Dividend October 2018
PU
09/26BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA to Replace Longtime Executive Chairman Fr..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17BANKS NEED TO "DISRUPT THEMSELVES" B : Morgan Stanley 
09/1110 Top Gain Financial WallStars Garner 22% To 56% Broker Targets For Septembe.. 
09/10Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
09/10'What A Wonderful World'? Well, That Very Much Depends Where You Look 
09/01EMERGING MARKETS CONTAGION : Crisis Of Confidence 101 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 893 M
EBIT 2018 11 701 M
Net income 2018 5 257 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,02%
P/E ratio 2018 7,33
P/E ratio 2019 7,85
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 37 400 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,73 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-21.13%43 553
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%386 569
BANK OF AMERICA1.42%300 946
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-8.23%286 149
WELLS FARGO-12.38%256 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.16%235 270
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.