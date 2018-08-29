Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA Compass names David Bolocan as Executive Director of Consumer Segments and Deposits

Bolocan will report to BBVA Compass Head of Retail Banking Çâğrı Süzer, and will directly oversee customer growth, balance growth, pricing and product design for the bank's largest customer area. Süzer says that Bolocan's past experience and success will be critically important to the bank, as the Retail unit expands its influence, obtains customers and strives to do its part in achieving the bank's strategic goals.

'BBVA Compass continues to have high expectations for profitable organic growth, and Retail is at the forefront of driving the bank's goals forward,' he said. 'David's role is crucial to this because he and his team ensure that we have the right mix of products, at the right time, and for the right people. His past experience will be a benefit on which we plan to capitalize, and I expect that he will bring a uniquely qualified voice to BBVA Compass.'

Bolocan has more than 25 years of experience in Retail Banking and Management Consulting, with leadership posts at Bank of America, Chase, and SunTrust. In his most recent role as Senior Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking Solutions at Argus Information and Advisory Services, he oversaw customer segmentation, onboarding, product design, customer growth, pricing, branch sales, and network optimization projects.

Bolocan is a graduate of Harvard University with a B.A. in Computer Science and Economics. He earned an MBA and M.S. in Management Services from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

