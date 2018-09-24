Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA Executive Chairman to Leave in Coming Months -Cinco Dias

09/24/2018 | 07:58am CEST

--BBVA Executive Chairman Francisco Gonzalez will retire in the coming months, after the bank's fiscal year is completed, reports Cinco Dias, citing unnamed sources.

--According to the bank's rules, Mr. Gonzalez can stay in his position until the shareholders' meeting of March 2020, the Spanish newspaper says.

--The announcement of his departure date could be made as early as this week, after the board holds its monthly meeting, according to Cinco Dias.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2zqaLot

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

