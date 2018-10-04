Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA convenes 200 experts from 16 countries in Buenos Aires to discuss the challenges of financial education

10/04/2018

The round tables during the first day of the summit focused on how financial education can contribute to the achievement of three specific Sustainable Development Goals: Quality Education (SDG4), Gender Equality (SDG5) and Innovation and Infrastructures (SDG9). The panelists shared some examples of good practices across the world. Hilde Elisabeth Johansen, advisor at Finance Norway, explained how, in her country, 'while 90 percent of people use digital channels, 25-30 percent don't know what inflation is.' Ana Leoni, Superintendent for Education at ANBIMA (Brazilian Association of Financial Institutions and Capital Markets), noted that 'Brazil was the first country in America to establish a national strategy on financial education.'

On the panel devoted to gender equality, two of its members shared their very powerful testimonials: Beatriz Nofal, member of the Argentine Council for Institutional Relations, defined financial inclusion as 'a key factor for the economic empowerment of women, ending poverty, inclusion growth and development.' And Ghetna Gala Singa, founder of the Rural Bank of India, recounted how a group of illiterate women created a bank in India.

The first day of the event concluded with a video address by Olivier Guersent, Director-General for Financial Services of the European Commission, who emphasized the importance of the financial industry's involvement in the achievement of the SDG, focusing on the promotion of financial education and sustainable finances. 'It is the combination of education and high quality information that empowers consumers and investors to make the right choices for sustainable development,' explained Guersent.

The challenges and opportunities of longevity

'Longevity is a signal coming from the future that we don't know how to interpret.' This was the opening statement of José Antonio Herce's presentation during the second day of the summit. The Associate Director at AFI (International Financial Analysts) went over some of the challenges that longevity is posing, including the need for more and better financial planning to avoid compromising our well-being. 'We've fallen quite behind in terms of what the current status of longevity requires,' he said.

The debate on age and social well-being is shining the spotlight on the importance of financial health in people's lives. This was the core topic of a round table that called for a common methodology to measure financial health and progress towards defining impact metrics.

To conclude, the five winning researchers of the 'Expressions of Interest' initiative by the BBVA's Center for Financial Education and Capabilities, took the floor to offer an update on how their research is progressing in the form of a Peka Chuka presentation format (each presentation consisting of 20 slides shown for 20 seconds each).

Closing and conclusions

José Manuel González-Páramo, Executive Member of the Board, Head of Global Economics, Regulation and Public Affairs at BBVA, delivered the event's closing speech.. After greeting and thanking Soledad Acuña, Minister of Education of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, and Daniel Funes de Rioja, Chairman of the B20; González-Páramo went on to underscore the importance of financial education, regardless of age, and how it is everyone's responsibility to promote it: from public and private authorities, to academic institutions.

'BBVA EduFin held its first edition last year, and aims to become the world's most prominent forum on financial education and literacy.' And it is with this aim that BBVA Group has been working since 2008, investing a total of $86 million to educate 11 million people and 171,000 small and medium sized enterprises. Also, he stressed the significance of the creation of BBVA's Center for Financial Education and Capabilities, which he chairs and which is the organization that promotes the BBVA EduFin Summit. This year we celebrate its second edition, and I hope to see you again next year, wherever it ends up taking place, to keep working to promote a topic as vital as financial education,' he said.

To cap off the event, José Manuel González-Páramo shared his insights into the link between financial education and the SDG, saying that financial education can contribute to the achievement of several of the goals: ending poverty, improving health and well-being, promoting high-quality education and gender equality, as well as fostering innovation and the development of infrastructures.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 15:57:03 UTC
