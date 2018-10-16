Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA launches first BaaS platform in the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 01:28am CEST

The move will see the bank offer a large range of banking products and services to businesses who want to offer their customers financial products without taking on full banking themselves. BBVA's Open Platform initiative enables third parties to easily integrate payments and complementary banking services into their own business models to create seamless user experiences.



Open Platform works by allowing third parties, once they pass strict compliance and security checks, to access through APIs (Application Protocol Interfaces) a range of services the bank can offer.

BBVA's Banking as a Service solution uniquely allows companies to connect into a core digital banking platform, through which they can access APIs including the Move Money, Identity Verification, Account Origination, and Card Issuance services to name a few.

It is hoped that in the future this kind of initiative will enable companies to bring great financial technology ideas to life for both retail and enterprise clients across industry verticals, as it offers a fast and easy solution for innovators to bring new ideas and products to market. The Open Platform technology is already being used by the likes of Simple and digit.co.

Following a six-month beta period, which has already seen dozens of businesses register their interest in working with BBVA, the service has now gone live more widely. In addition, the Open Platform team also operates a sandbox testing environment, where companies interested in developing solutions linked to banking's open APIs can work through their proposal before they fully sign up for launch.

While in Europe the move towards open banking services has been driven by regulations like the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2), in the U.S. it is expected to be company and consumer interest that pushes things forward.

Commenting on the launch, BBVA Open Platform CEO, Abhishek Gupta, said: 'The past six months in beta have allowed us to not only prove the market is there for this kind of innovation in the U.S., but also to ensure the BBVA Open Platform delivers a great experience to our customers.

'Turning this live has been a complex process, because ultimately this is a new service operating in a highly regulated and secure environment. But the potential it will deliver in terms of opening up new lines of business and supporting innovation that can really change the way people and businesses bank, is huge. It's a real gamechanger.'



BBVA Open Platform is part of BBVA's push to maximize the potential for open API platform banking more widely. The bank moved ahead of the PSD2 requirements last summer with the launch of the BBVA API Market in Spain, which has 11 banking APIs available for use. In Mexico BBVA has also rolled out a number of APIs, with more due on stream in the coming months.

The platform works as a complete and unified development platform, allowing interested businesses to construct banking solutions for their customers in a way that is flexible, and offers scalable infrastructure for financial technology and digital commerce.

BBVA Open Platform´s Head of Sales and Operations, Brent Baker, said: 'The move out of beta For Open Platform signals the real start of BaaS in the U.S., and the culmination of a lot of hard work by the team. 'We are also hugely grateful to all those third party partners who have helped us test the platform and iron out the issues before we went live.'

BBVA Open Platform is managed as a separate business, but benefited from being initiated, incubated and connected with the wider BBVA Group, sitting under the management of the BBVA New Digital Businesses unit.

Commenting, Global Head of NDB Ian Ormerod, said: 'BBVA firmly believes that the future of banking is about moving from closed to open systems, where putting the customer first and supporting financial services ecosystems will be key to success.

'It's for that reason we moved first in Europe ahead of PSD2, by seeing the regulatory changes as an opportunity not a threat. 'And it's for this reason too, the opportunity open banking creates, that we are now going first in the United States as well.' To find out more, visit BBVA Open Platform website.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 23:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
01:28aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA launches first BaaS platform in the U.S.
PU
10/15BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Mobile Monday – Schedule a Call Back
PU
10/15OPEN INNOVATION IN 2018 : Driving collaboration and building the future of BBVA
PU
10/15BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Investment strategies with warrants with BBVA ..
PU
10/12FINTECH IN A GLOBAL ECONOMY : Finding balance between innovation and stability
PU
10/11BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “With the digital revolution, there will..
PU
10/11SWIFT GPI : the digital revolution makes its mark in international payments
PU
10/11BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The business of deciphering facial expressions
PU
10/10WEATHER UPDATE : Branch closures along Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast
PU
10/10BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA closes sale of Spanish real estate busine..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/14Financial Services WallStars Sight 23%-46% Broker Targets For October 2019 
10/13European Equities Are Trading At Attractive Valuations, But Is It Time To Buy.. 
10/04BBVA Compass Bancshares goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
10/03GETTING DARKER : This Is Not Like Luciano Pavarotti's 'O Sole Mio 
09/17BANKS NEED TO "DISRUPT THEMSELVES" B : Morgan Stanley 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 832 M
EBIT 2018 11 674 M
Net income 2018 5 244 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,29%
P/E ratio 2018 6,92
P/E ratio 2019 7,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 35 100 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,69 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-25.98%40 570
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.01%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%273 645
WELLS FARGO-14.11%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%214 414
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.