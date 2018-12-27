Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA to Sell Nonperforming Loans Portfolio to Voyager Investing

12/27/2018 | 08:45am CET

By Cristina Roca

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA.MC) said Thursday that it has agreed to sell a portfolio of nonperforming credit rights to Voyager Investing UK Ltd. Partnership, an entity managed by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The Spanish lender said the portfolio consists mainly of nonperforming and in-default mortgage loans, and has an aggregate outstanding balance of about 1.49 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

BBVA said it expects the transaction to have a positive impact of EUR150 million on the group's profit before tax and other adjustments. The bank said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2019.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

