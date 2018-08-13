Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Birmingham school receives BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown tickets exactly 50 days away from the game

08/13/2018

Summit Media, in partnership with BBVA Compass, rewarded the students with a free ticket to attend the BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown, a pro basketball preseason game featuring the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies, on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Legacy Arena. The game will mark the first pro basketball game played in Birmingham in 12 years.

We wanted to bring opportunities.

'A great start to the school year is as important as a great finish,' said BBVA Compass Birmingham CEO Andrea Smith. 'These tickets are more than just a way to get into the game, and the BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown is more than just a game. When BBVA Compass decided to bring this event to Birmingham, we wanted to bring more. We wanted to bring opportunities.'

W.J. Christian recorded the best attendance in the district during the first week of school with the highest percentage of students present.

We commend our…students across our district…

'Being successful in the classroom starts with being present in the classroom,' says Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring. 'We commend our W.J. Christian scholars and students across our district who have been in school since the very first day. Additionally, we thank our parents, school leaders and community members for promoting the urgency of strong attendance throughout the year.'

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 21:10:03 UTC
