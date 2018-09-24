Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Chatbots, a Must in Companies

09/24/2018 | 03:09am CEST

BBVA has expressed its desire to continue expanding customer service through chatbots, in light of the warm reception that these services have enjoyed among customers. In addition, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies, the services offered will be increasingly functional and customized, given that they learn based on the behavior of each user. In this regard, Gartner points out that the advance of conversational bots is due to their capacity to imitate a personal interaction based on processing natural language and voice recognition.

'When chatbots are used like other business applications, our way of working will change'

According to Van Baker, Vice President and Analyst at Gartner, companies that have not started to implement AI to interact with their customers and employees through chatbots and voice assistants must do so now, because it is something that users are demanding to complete certain tasks. Though customer service is the area where these solutions are mainly used today, they are now starting to spread to other departments within companies. 'When chatbots are used like other business applications, our way of working will change, and it will no longer be the user who must learn to use an interface; rather, the chatbot must learn to fulfill the user's requests,' Baker underscored.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 01:08:03 UTC
