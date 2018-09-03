Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Cybersecurity, goes back to school too!

09/03/2018 | 01:57am CEST

5. Strong passwords that differ between applications and services should be used. A strong password contains a minimum of 8 characters, a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, and special characters. A password management tool like KeePass provides a single 'master password' and can thus help with the tedious task of remembering an overwhelming number of credentials.

6. Back-to-school season can be a good time to agree rules about the use of the Internet, video games, and smartphones. Although every family will have its own approach, the Centre for Internet Security (IS4K) recommends using a family contract to establish acceptable smartphone use. A Spanish version of the contract can be found here. Psychologists also point out that if parents set a good example when using their own devices, children will be more likely to adopt these rules.

7. Guiding and accompanying children when they browse is a good way to teach them which pages are reliable, where they are exposed to danger, and to remind them they should never share personal information on the Internet.

8. Talking with and listening to children will help you gain their trust and helps ensure they tell you about any uncomfortable situations or risk they've encountered.

Back to School is a great opportunity to improve digital security for our little ones. Although it might seem like a daunting task, it's possible to achieve by putting these simple tips to practice.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 23:56:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 140 M
EBIT 2018 12 058 M
Net income 2018 5 320 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,41%
P/E ratio 2018 6,97
P/E ratio 2019 7,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capitalization 35 589 M
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,95 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-24.49%41 280
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA5.05%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.61%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%278 772
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%238 080
