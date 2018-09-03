Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Cybersecurity, goes back to school too!

5. Strong passwords that differ between applications and services should be used. A strong password contains a minimum of 8 characters, a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, and special characters. A password management tool like KeePass provides a single 'master password' and can thus help with the tedious task of remembering an overwhelming number of credentials.

6. Back-to-school season can be a good time to agree rules about the use of the Internet, video games, and smartphones. Although every family will have its own approach, the Centre for Internet Security (IS4K) recommends using a family contract to establish acceptable smartphone use. A Spanish version of the contract can be found here. Psychologists also point out that if parents set a good example when using their own devices, children will be more likely to adopt these rules.

7. Guiding and accompanying children when they browse is a good way to teach them which pages are reliable, where they are exposed to danger, and to remind them they should never share personal information on the Internet.

8. Talking with and listening to children will help you gain their trust and helps ensure they tell you about any uncomfortable situations or risk they've encountered.

Back to School is a great opportunity to improve digital security for our little ones. Although it might seem like a daunting task, it's possible to achieve by putting these simple tips to practice.