Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Digital sales top 12 million units through July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 09:37am CEST

The proof that this approach is a success is demonstrated by the uptake the business is seeing in its interaction models.

Take digital sales, for example, last month following on from the bank's Q2 reporting, BBVA published how in the first six months of the year it had sold more than 10 million units through digital channels alone.

A month on, and that figure has increased to more than 12 million digital sales units - accounting for 38.7 percent of total sales. This percentage figure compares to 22.4 percent a year ago and just 14.6 percent two years ago.



It also shows the consistency with which customers are now using digital channels - predominantly now mobile app based, but including web and other mobile devices too - to do everything from check their balance, budget for the month and take on new products and services.

Growth has taken place in all of the geographical areas in the Group. In Spain, during the first six months of the year, 42.4 percent of the units sold were through digital channels compared to 24.9 percent a year earlier. In Mexico the figure was 32.7 percent up from 15.5 percent, in Turkey 40.6 percent versus 32.1 percent, in the United States 21.7 percent up from 17.9 percent, and in South America 51 percent compared with 22.9 percent a year earlier.

For BBVA, digitization is a mechanism to bring the age of opportunity to everyone. Accordingly, every quarter the bank improves the features and functionalities of its apps and creates new services to help users improve the decisions they make about their savings.

However one of the biggest challenges to doing just that has been the need to recruit high quality recruits into the areas of Design, Engineering, Data and Digital sales and marketing.

For example, in the areas of design, where dozens of banks and hundreds more companies are all looking to recruit the same high level designers, BBVA has also taken a different approach. Because as well as increasing the number of designers working across BBVA - currently several hundred and rising - the bank has also sought to bring other colleagues into the design fold.

This has been done in part by championing the integration of wider design thinking across the organisation, and supporting colleagues to understand and lead the process - something that has led to more than 1,500 design ambassadors now across the organization.

And this push towards design-thinking, customer-centric products and services has also been recognized by others. According to Forrester Research's 'The Forrester Banking Wave: European Mobile Apps - Q2 2018', BBVA Spain's app tops the European rankings with a score of 87/100. This is the highest ranking of the different studies of mobile banking apps in other regions that Forrester has carried out so far this year. Last year, BBVA obtained the top mark in the 'European Mobile Banking Benchmark ' report by the same consulting firm.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 07:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
09:37aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Digital sales top 12 million units through Jul..
PU
09/04BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Compass launches commercials in Birmingha..
PU
09/04BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : In the face of digital disruptors, will banks ..
PU
09/04BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “Today our competition is Apple and Goog..
PU
09/04BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The most popular apps in history
PU
09/03BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Case Study Shows the Way in Data Science
PU
09/03PSD2 : with the next deadline a year away, where do we stand?
PU
09/03BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Cybersecurity, goes back to school too!
PU
08/31FINTECH FRIDAY : What makes a good fintech company?
PU
08/31BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Green loans and Green Loan Principles
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/01EMERGING MARKETS CONTAGION : Crisis Of Confidence 101 
08/31As Argentine peso steadies, Argentine banks bounce 
08/30Brazil banks lead financial stocks down 
08/30Argentina hikes rates again after peso plummets 
08/30Will This Time Be Different? I Strongly Doubt That. So Should You! 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 141 M
EBIT 2018 12 058 M
Net income 2018 5 315 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,39%
P/E ratio 2018 6,98
P/E ratio 2019 7,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 35 793 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,94 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-24.52%41 484
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.68%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA5.49%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.08%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%278 491
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%237 363
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.