Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
09/26 09:26:46 pm
5.556 EUR   -0.75%
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Dividend October 2018

09/26/2018 | 08:26pm CEST

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA"), in compliance with the securities market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

BBVA resolves to pay a cash interim dividend of euro 0.10 (gross) per share on account of the 2018 dividend.

The Board of Directors of BBVA has resolved, at its meeting held today, the payment of a cash interim dividend of euro 0.10 (gross) per share on account of the 2018 dividend, to be paid on 10 October 2018.

The main characteristics of the payment agreed are detailed below:

Gross dividend per share: euro 0.10

Net dividend per share: euro 0.081 (withholding tax rate of 19%)

Last trading date: 5 October 2018

Ex-dividend date: 8 October 2018

Record date: 9 October 2018

Payment date: 10 October 2018, according to the regulations applicable to the depositary entities and using the means that IBERCLEAR makes available to them.

Madrid, 26 September 2018

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 18:25:04 UTC
