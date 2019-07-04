Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA

(BBVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Fitch Ratings upgrades BBVA's senior preferred debt long term rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has upgraded BBVA's senior preferred debt long term rating to A from A-. In the same rating action, the agency has affirmed BBVA's long and short term Issuer Default Rating at A- with negative outlook and F2, respectively.

Fitch has also taken the following actions over other BBVA's ratings:

  • Upgraded senior preferred debt short term rating and commercial paper to F1 from F2.
  • Upgraded Derivative Counterparty Rating to A(dcr) from A-(dcr).
  • Assigned long-term deposit rating at A.
  • Assigned short-term deposit rating at F1.

Madrid, July 4th 2019

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
12:08pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Fitch Ratings upgrades BBVA's senior preferred..
PU
07/02BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Probe into alleged BBVA spying case expands to..
RE
07/02Uber to Offer Debit Card for Drivers in Mexico -Reuters
DJ
06/24Argentine Banks Stumble in Adoption of New Accounting Standard
DJ
06/21BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Transfer of credits rights
PU
06/20BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : ECB's De Guindos says relevant investigation i..
RE
06/17BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Spain's central bank calls on BBVA to look clo..
RE
06/04BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : A year of BBVA Compass RealTime ARP and BBVA C..
AQ
06/03Can a derivative turn Europe's green energy dream into virtual reality?
RE
05/31Trump's Mexican tariffs threaten to disrupt auto sector
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 185 M
EBIT 2019 12 235 M
Net income 2019 4 536 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,38%
P/E ratio 2019 7,54x
P/E ratio 2020 7,42x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,37x
Capitalization 33 384 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 5,85  €
Last Close Price 5,03  €
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA8.45%37 658
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.57%365 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%284 603
BANK OF AMERICA18.30%276 213
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.50%214 200
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.90%205 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About