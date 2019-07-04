Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Fitch Ratings upgrades BBVA's senior preferred debt long term rating

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:
RELEVANT INFORMATION
Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has upgraded BBVA's senior preferred debt long term rating to A from A-. In the same rating action, the agency has affirmed BBVA's long and short term Issuer Default Rating at A- with negative outlook and F2, respectively.
Fitch has also taken the following actions over other BBVA's ratings:
-
Upgraded senior preferred debt short term rating and commercial paper to F1 from F2.
-
Upgraded Derivative Counterparty Rating to A(dcr) from A-(dcr).
-
Assigned long-term deposit rating at A.
-
Assigned short-term deposit rating at F1.
Madrid, July 4th 2019
