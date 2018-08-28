Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : From Unicorns to 'decacorns'

08/28/2018 | 03:17am CEST

The world of entrepreneurship has a dictionary of its own, with terms that are sometimes out of reach even for the most proficient of participants. For as outlandish as it may seem, sometimes this dictionary gives you a better idea of the goals that are set when a startup is created. For example, many founders of these innovative, generally technology-focused companies, dream of seeing their brainchild turn into a unicorn, a term coined to refer to those new businesses that have reached a valuation of more than $1 billion in a very short time.



According to the research firm CB Insights, which analyzes the results of venture capital companies and new companies, today there are 258 businesses that have earned the name of this mythological creature. Consequently, some in the business have deemed it necessary to look for a term that differentiates the most prosperous of these startups, putting them into a category of their own dubbed 'decacorns.' But, what do these companies have in common? They are all valued at more than 10 billion dollars.

Per CB Insights' classification benchmark, today there are 14 decacorns around the world. This is the list, comprised of companies in three countries: The United States, China, and the United Kingdom.

Country: United States

Value: $68 billion

Field: Transportation network that connects vehicle drivers with passengers

Country: China

Value: $56 billion

Field: Transportation network made up of private individuals, Uber's competitor

Country: China

Value: $30 billion

Field: Restaurant reservations and concert/show ticket purchasing platform

Country: United States

Value: $29.3 billion

Field: Housing rentals between private individuals.

Country: United States

Value: $21.5 billion

Field: Private aerospace company founded by Elon Musk

Country: United States

Value: $20 billion

Field: Security software and application development to manage large amounts of data

Country: United States

Value: $20 billion

Field: Coworking Network

Country: China

Value: $20 billion

Field: Mobile application news service that uses machine learning to personalize data

Country: China

Value: $18.5 billion

Field: Online banking services

Country: China

Value: $15 billion

Field: E-commerce platform that allows users to make significantly discounted, joint purchases

Country: United States

Value: $12.3 billion

Field: Social image-sharing network

Country: China

Value: $12 billion

Field: Manufacturer of chips for cryptocurrency mining

Country: United States

Value: $11.5 billion

Field: Transportation network made up of private individuals, Uber's competitor

Country: United Kingdom

Value: $11 billion

Field: Data centers for IT infrastructure

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 01:16:02 UTC
