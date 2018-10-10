Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Google Cloud helps BBVA work in a more agile and collaborative way

This digital transformation process, that BBVA has been undertaking for more than a decade, has also entailed changing the ways in which its employees work and the corporate culture. 'Financial business models are changing to address customer demands; and the only way to change these models is through innovation,' says Santiago Alarcón, head of Public Cloud Strategy at BBVA. 'We started using Google Cloud because we needed a secure platform to work globally in a collaborative manner,' he adds.

Realizing that Google's tools offered a clear opportunity to take on this challenge, BBVA decided to integrate the Google Cloud tools into its system to foster the new ways of working among its employees. For example, 'Google Cloud Platform allows us to create projects without the need to develop our own infrastructure, and thanks to Big Query, our BBVA Research team can generate a unique market vision,' says Alarcón. Big Query allows analyzing large datasets in a quick, convenient and simple manner.

BBVA also migrated its corporate e-mail service and all its digital documents to Google's Suite of intelligent apps, including Gmail, Google Cloud, Hangouts or Google Docs. This transition streamlines and facilitates communication between employees, regardless of the location of each individual.

These and many other changes have helped BBVA underpin its standing as a leader in banking innovation and to continue pursuing its digital transformation process to bring the opportunities of the new era to its 75 million customers.