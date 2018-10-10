Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Google Cloud helps BBVA work in a more agile and collaborative way

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 02:08am CEST

This digital transformation process, that BBVA has been undertaking for more than a decade, has also entailed changing the ways in which its employees work and the corporate culture. 'Financial business models are changing to address customer demands; and the only way to change these models is through innovation,' says Santiago Alarcón, head of Public Cloud Strategy at BBVA. 'We started using Google Cloud because we needed a secure platform to work globally in a collaborative manner,' he adds.



Realizing that Google's tools offered a clear opportunity to take on this challenge, BBVA decided to integrate the Google Cloud tools into its system to foster the new ways of working among its employees. For example, 'Google Cloud Platform allows us to create projects without the need to develop our own infrastructure, and thanks to Big Query, our BBVA Research team can generate a unique market vision,' says Alarcón. Big Query allows analyzing large datasets in a quick, convenient and simple manner.

BBVA also migrated its corporate e-mail service and all its digital documents to Google's Suite of intelligent apps, including Gmail, Google Cloud, Hangouts or Google Docs. This transition streamlines and facilitates communication between employees, regardless of the location of each individual.

These and many other changes have helped BBVA underpin its standing as a leader in banking innovation and to continue pursuing its digital transformation process to bring the opportunities of the new era to its 75 million customers.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 00:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
02:08aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Google Cloud helps BBVA work in a more agile a..
PU
10/09BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : 2,000 BBVA Compass employees donate their time..
PU
10/09BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “Privacy should never be the price to pa..
PU
10/09DIVERSITY : breaking the mould in the capital markets
PU
10/08BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Priz..
PU
10/08BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : When the revolution lies in new ways of workin..
PU
10/08BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Over 7,000 BBVA employees celebrate Global Vol..
PU
10/08BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Millennials in the big cities use less and les..
PU
10/08BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/05BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “Amazon of banking” in the near fu..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04BBVA Compass Bancshares goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
10/03GETTING DARKER : This Is Not Like Luciano Pavarotti's 'O Sole Mio 
09/17BANKS NEED TO "DISRUPT THEMSELVES" B : Morgan Stanley 
09/1110 Top Gain Financial WallStars Garner 22% To 56% Broker Targets For Septembe.. 
09/10Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 866 M
EBIT 2018 11 701 M
Net income 2018 5 257 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,40%
P/E ratio 2018 6,84
P/E ratio 2019 7,33
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capitalization 34 773 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,70 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-26.67%39 983
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.84%387 577
BANK OF AMERICA2.41%302 344
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.32%275 071
WELLS FARGO-11.54%258 482
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%215 885
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.