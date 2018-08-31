Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Green loans and Green Loan Principles

Log in
08/31/2018 | 03:07am CEST

The Green Loan Principles have been jointly developed by the leading lenders most active in in the green-loan market to promote the development and integrity of the green-loan product.

These principles aim to create a framework of market standards and guidelines as well as offer a consistent methodology that can be used in the entire green-loan market while also accommodating flexibility in such loans and preserving the integrity of the green-loan market as it is being developed.

In the same way as Green Bond Principles, the Green Loan Principles establish four components that characterize a green loan:

  1. The use of funds. The use of the loan should be clearly described in the financial documents. All defined projects should offer clear, verifiable environmental benefits. These must be concrete, quantifiable, measured and reported by the borrower.
  2. The process of evaluation and selection of projects. The borrower should clearly inform the banks of the sustainability objectives; the process chosen by the borrower to determine how his/her projects come within existing categories; and the related eligibility criteria, and if relevant, the exclusion criteria or any other process used to identify and manage potentially material environmental risks posed by the proposed projects.
  3. The management of funds. The amount of the green loan should be recorded in a specific account and lend themselves to adequate tracking to ensure transparency and promote the integrity of the product.
  4. Reporting. The borrower should draw up information that is updated and made available on the use of the funds on an annual basis until the funds have been used and, if necessary, from that moment according to what the development requires.

BBVA has the capability, knowledge and experience to provide its clients with expert advice on sustainable finance solutions both in the form of bonds and loans and plays a key role in developing both markets.

BBVA is a main driver of the green-loan business and ended 2017 as the most active bank in this area with a total of 11 operations in Europe and the Americas for clients from a range of sectors and is the undisputed leader in Spain.

En 2018, BBVA has continued to complete important deals such as the first sustainable operation for global insurer Mapfre, and the first green corporate loan in Latin America with Iberdrola and the first in the U.S. with Avangrid. The bank is also making available this type of product to all kinds of companies as seen in the green loan granted to the Valencia cooperative Consum.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 01:06:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 140 M
EBIT 2018 12 058 M
Net income 2018 5 320 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,24%
P/E ratio 2018 7,19
P/E ratio 2019 7,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 36 607 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,95 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-24.34%42 809
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.25%390 333
BANK OF AMERICA5.93%312 333
WELLS FARGO-2.82%284 489
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.45%281 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%240 887
