Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : How prepared are EU banks to comply with MREL?

The scenarios are the following:

A 'light' scenario based on the recommendations of the EBA, with a minimum subordination requirement of 14.5% of risk-weighted assets for G-SIIs (Global Systemically Important Institutions), 13.5% of for O-SIIs (Other Systemically Important Institutions) and no requirement for the rest of the banks. Under this scenario, for this sample of banks, the overall deficit is €195 billion. A 'medium' scenario, with a subordination requirement of 8% of TLOF (Total Liabilities and Own Funds'). Under this scenario, the overall deficit is €301 billion. And a 'hard' scenario, in which all banks in the sample would have to comply with MREL using subordinated instruments only (including senior non preferred) and cocos, without any allowance to compute instruments such as senior preferred debt. Under this scenario, the overall deficit is €526 billion.

Higher MREL deficit among peripheral countries

According to BBVA Research's study, the most significant shortfalls to meet the MREL requirements under the three scenarios, measured as a percentage of RWAs banks in peripheral EU countries, would be experienced in Europe's peripheral countries (3.7 percent in the light scenario, 4.4 percent in the medium scenario and 6.4% in the hard scenario). The countries presenting the highest shortfalls would be Greece (10 percent deficit), Portugal (6 to 9 percent), Ireland (5 to 7 percent) and Spain (4 to 6 percent).

The figures for Spain are to be treated cautiously. The exercise considers that all banks follow a SPE (Single Point of Entry) resolution strategy, i.e., their MREL requirement is calculated on a consolidated basis. However the two largest banks, Santander and BBVA, follow a MPE (Multiple Point of Entry) resolution strategy and their MREL will be set on a sub-consolidated basis, following a formula and based on information that has not been published yet.

MREL deficits corresponding to banks from core European countries are relatively low, according to BBVA Research, but these deficits grow quicker under stricter scenarios, as they rely to a greater extent on senior debt for their funding.

BBVA meets the MREL requirement

On May 2018, BBVA announced that it is currently in compliance with the MREL requirement notified by the Bank of Spain. The institution also indicated that it is considering the possibility of refinancing the future maturities of senior debt and covered bond (€6.5 billion through 2020) issuing MREL-eligible bonds.

From January 1, 2020, BBVA must hold a volume of own funds and eligible liabilities equivalent to 15.08% of total liabilities and own funds of its resolution group, as of December 31, 2016. The requirement would be equivalent to 28.04% in terms of risk weighted assets (RWAs).