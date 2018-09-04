Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : In the face of digital disruptors, will banks exist in the future?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

What Olalla doesn't disagree with are the oft-quoted stats that demonstrate the impact that fintechs are having on traditional financial services companies. Even so, he draws an important distinction between the disruption of an industry, versus the disruption of the industry's product.

Olalla: It's true that there are many startups disrupting banking as we know it today. But, when you look at what happened with other industries that suffered catastrophic disruption, it's not the industry itself that was disrupted, it was the product.

'It's true that there are many startups disrupting banking as we know it today,' he says. 'But, when you look at what happened with other industries that suffered catastrophic disruption, it's not the industry itself that was disrupted, it was the product. Somebody invented an alternative product, like photography where digital has largely taken the place of film. We have thousands of startups, but all they are doing is offering the same type of products in a different way. So far, there is no alternative product out there.'

Beyond the distinction of industry versus product, there are other reasons to believe that traditional banks that adapt to changing customer needs and preferences are here for the long term. Below are a few of them.

The consistent increase in collaboration between banks and fintechs.



According to PricewaterhouseCoopers' (PwC) 2017 Global FinTech Report, 82 percent of survey participants expect to increase FinTech partnerships in the next three to five years. While PwC indicates that these partnerships allow incumbent banks to accelerate innovation plans, it's also true that many fintechs need banks for their regulatory expertise, full balance sheet and to leverage the trusted advisor reputation they've built with consumers over the course of many years.

Banks hold the customer relationship.

While their reputation with customers admittedly took a hit during the recession, banks continue to be the primary holder of the customer relationship, including the all-important deposit account. Indeed, without charters of their own, many neobanks must rely on federal or state chartered banks for their depository services.



Beyond supplying the backend to some fintechs, traditional banks have also spent years developing deep relationships with customers, a factor that is important for continued profitable organic growth. It is less expensive for banks to acquire and retain customers than it is for a fintech. As this article from Tearsheet.co says, many top banks have been around for decades resulting in a large existing set of customers and streams of data on them. Startups, it says, don't have the customer base or the scalability banks boast.

Big data is…a big deal.

Finally, data is another key differentiator for traditional banks. As BBVA Compass Data Portfolio Director Michael Taylor says in 'What makes Big Data big,' banks have always possessed a great deal of information that consumers provide to them as part of routine interactions. Now, with banks becoming savvier to the impact of data on customer experience, they are finding ways to use it to understand behavior and support customers throughout their financial lifecycle. This makes sense according to Olalla, who says that successful banks will be those that are involved in helping people make the right financial decisions through the smart use of data.

Olalla: Of course there won't be 6,000 banks in the U.S. ten years from now, but banks won't disappear. I don't see anything today to support that prediction.

'It's not easy to compete against incumbents when you come in with the same products', says Olalla. 'Of course there won't be 6,000 banks in the U.S. ten years from now, but banks won't disappear. I don't see anything today to support that prediction.'

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 17:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
07:22pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : In the face of digital disruptors, will banks ..
PU
07:22pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “Today our competition is Apple and Goog..
PU
03:12aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The most popular apps in history
PU
09/03BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Case Study Shows the Way in Data Science
PU
09/03PSD2 : with the next deadline a year away, where do we stand?
PU
09/03BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Cybersecurity, goes back to school too!
PU
08/31FINTECH FRIDAY : What makes a good fintech company?
PU
08/31BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Green loans and Green Loan Principles
PU
08/31BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : An interview with MX Chief Customer Officer Na..
PU
08/31BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Take charge of your career
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/01EMERGING MARKETS CONTAGION : Crisis Of Confidence 101 
08/31As Argentine peso steadies, Argentine banks bounce 
08/30Brazil banks lead financial stocks down 
08/30Argentina hikes rates again after peso plummets 
08/30Will This Time Be Different? I Strongly Doubt That. So Should You! 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 141 M
EBIT 2018 12 058 M
Net income 2018 5 315 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,41%
P/E ratio 2018 6,95
P/E ratio 2019 7,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 35 700 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,95 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-24.72%41 439
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA4.78%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.61%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%278 491
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%237 363
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.