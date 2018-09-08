Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Introducing the U.S. ViVa Award nominees

Role

Operations Manager; Business Development; Austin, Texas

Years of service

6

Why she was nominated

'Carrie goes above and beyond to address issues in a timely manner to make things as smooth as possible for customers,' said nominating manager, Telephone Channel Operations Manager Teri Moss. 'She remains calm and focused on finding solutions for customers, even in the midst of high volumes of work and constant change.'

Values in action

When Hurricane Maria resulted in the closure of the Puerto Rico call center, Kim took on additional responsibilities, working diligently to train and support a new staff of agents and supervisors to handle the influx of redirected Online Account Origination (OAO) calls. Kim's willingness to step up and take action in an emergency meant that the bank could continue to meet customer needs.

Her reaction to the nomination

'I feel honored to be recognized as someone who transforms our culture,' said Kim. 'Banking has changed drastically over the last few years, and many of our customers are using our online applications for the first time. If I can improve that experience and make their lives a little easier, I feel like I have done my job.'