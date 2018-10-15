Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Investment strategies with warrants with BBVA Trader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 01:43am CEST

Investment

This strategy is trend-based. Investing with warrants offers the possibility of making a profit both in both bullish or bearish markets. The investor takes a position on an asset, based on how he expects said asset's price to perform.

Other strategies that BBVA Trader allows its users to implement, seek to maximize gains from expected significant moves in security prices. Thus, through the so-called 'straddle strategy', users, can purchase call and put options on the same asset simultaneously, with the same strike price and expiration date. It is used at times of great uncertainty, when a clear market trend cannot be established, but volatility is expected to be high. On the other hand, the 'strangle purchase' strategy entails the simultaneous purchase of 'out of the money' call and put options, which have the same expiration date, but different strike prices. Investors usually resort to this instrument at times of high uncertainty and market volatility.

Obtaining liquidity

The direct investment in the underlying asset immobilizes a great portion of the capital available for investing. To maintain the exposure of an asset's portfolio while obtaining liquidity, as an investor you can sell your portfolio and purchase call warrants on the same underlying asset in an amount such that the same exposure or risk with respect to the underlying asset is maintained.

In this manner, you can free up capital without forgoing the potential future returns of investing in the underlying asset, while protecting your portfolio by limiting the risk of future losses to the invested premium. As a warrant's expiration date draws nearer, if an investor wants to roll over his/her strategy, he/she can sell the warrants in his/her portfolio and buy other warrants on the same underlying asset with a later expiration date.

Securing capital

At times of uncertainty, investors seek to profit from eventual market rallies without compromising the capital they initially invested, i.e. securing the capital. And this is possible by combining warrants with an interest-earning deposit.

Risk hedging

The purpose of this strategy is to cut the market risk linked to a security portfolio. There is a way of hedging the risk by taking a position opposite to the existing one on the reference market, which means buying put or call warrants, depending on the asset. Risk hedges, depending on your needs, can be static - i.e. time-specific - or dynamic - i.e. time -varying-.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 23:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
02:38aOPEN INNOVATION IN 2018 : Driving collaboration and building the future of BBVA
PU
01:43aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Investment strategies with warrants with BBVA ..
PU
10/12FINTECH IN A GLOBAL ECONOMY : Finding balance between innovation and stability
PU
10/11BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “With the digital revolution, there will..
PU
10/11SWIFT GPI : the digital revolution makes its mark in international payments
PU
10/11BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The business of deciphering facial expressions
PU
10/10WEATHER UPDATE : Branch closures along Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast
PU
10/10BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA closes sale of Spanish real estate busine..
PU
10/10BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Google Cloud helps BBVA work in a more agile a..
PU
10/09BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : 2,000 BBVA Compass employees donate their time..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/14Financial Services WallStars Sight 23%-46% Broker Targets For October 2019 
10/13European Equities Are Trading At Attractive Valuations, But Is It Time To Buy.. 
10/04BBVA Compass Bancshares goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
10/03GETTING DARKER : This Is Not Like Luciano Pavarotti's 'O Sole Mio 
09/17BANKS NEED TO "DISRUPT THEMSELVES" B : Morgan Stanley 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 832 M
EBIT 2018 11 674 M
Net income 2018 5 244 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,29%
P/E ratio 2018 6,92
P/E ratio 2019 7,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 35 100 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,69 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-25.98%40 570
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.01%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%273 645
WELLS FARGO-14.11%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%214 414
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.