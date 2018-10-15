Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Investment strategies with warrants with BBVA Trader

Investment

This strategy is trend-based. Investing with warrants offers the possibility of making a profit both in both bullish or bearish markets. The investor takes a position on an asset, based on how he expects said asset's price to perform.

Other strategies that BBVA Trader allows its users to implement, seek to maximize gains from expected significant moves in security prices. Thus, through the so-called 'straddle strategy', users, can purchase call and put options on the same asset simultaneously, with the same strike price and expiration date. It is used at times of great uncertainty, when a clear market trend cannot be established, but volatility is expected to be high. On the other hand, the 'strangle purchase' strategy entails the simultaneous purchase of 'out of the money' call and put options, which have the same expiration date, but different strike prices. Investors usually resort to this instrument at times of high uncertainty and market volatility.

Obtaining liquidity

The direct investment in the underlying asset immobilizes a great portion of the capital available for investing. To maintain the exposure of an asset's portfolio while obtaining liquidity, as an investor you can sell your portfolio and purchase call warrants on the same underlying asset in an amount such that the same exposure or risk with respect to the underlying asset is maintained.

In this manner, you can free up capital without forgoing the potential future returns of investing in the underlying asset, while protecting your portfolio by limiting the risk of future losses to the invested premium. As a warrant's expiration date draws nearer, if an investor wants to roll over his/her strategy, he/she can sell the warrants in his/her portfolio and buy other warrants on the same underlying asset with a later expiration date.

Securing capital

At times of uncertainty, investors seek to profit from eventual market rallies without compromising the capital they initially invested, i.e. securing the capital. And this is possible by combining warrants with an interest-earning deposit.

Risk hedging

The purpose of this strategy is to cut the market risk linked to a security portfolio. There is a way of hedging the risk by taking a position opposite to the existing one on the reference market, which means buying put or call warrants, depending on the asset. Risk hedges, depending on your needs, can be static - i.e. time-specific - or dynamic - i.e. time -varying-.