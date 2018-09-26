Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Meet Cristian Vega, the heart of the bank’s Mobile Banking app

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:56pm CEST

Head of Online and Mobile Banking Alex Carriles points out that 'it's not just functionality for functionality's sake. We add tools that our customers have told us they want and need in order to manage their financial lives.' And it's app developers like System Programmer Cristian Vega who continue to develop the app with features that are useful and meaningful to customers. Vega is one of the top talents the bank boasts as it continues its focus on digital transformation.

We spoke to him about his role, what attracted him to BBVA Compass, and how the bank continues to support his professional growth.

What area of the BBVA Compass Mobile Banking app do you work on?

I've helped integrate our Online Account Origination (OAO) system into the app, which lets people open a checking or savings account, credit card, or personal loan through the app. We want to empower customers with products and tools that they can access in minutes and use to improve their financial lives.

What has been your proudest moment as an app developer?

For me, it's seeing proof, in the form of data, that we've developed functionality that customers want. OAO is a perfect example of that. Integrating OAO into the app started as just an idea based on customer feedback and our own market research. After launching this new functionality, we can clearly see from the number of accounts opened through the app that our customers love this new feature.

What can a bank offer software developers?

BBVA Compass has done an amazing job of breaking down the barriers between banking and technology. There's a real commitment to using cutting-edge tech and ideas in our products. The Brock Service Center (in Birmingham, Alabama) has the same vibe as a large tech company like Facebook or Google. Even the collaborative work pods here make me feel like I'm walking into those headquarters. And to me, what BBVA Compass has to offer, in terms of opportunities to learn and tap into new technologies, is on par with those companies.

How is BBVA Compass supporting your professional growth?

BBVA Compass allowed me to work and be enrolled in Western Governors University full time. If I needed to fit a class into my schedule or take a test during the day, my manager encouraged me to do it. A flexible environment might come as a surprise to those who think of banking as 'stuffy,' but BBVA Compass recognizes that flexibility is conducive to innovation and growth.

I also get to participate in the Ninja Project, a global initiative launched in Engineering that promotes a culture of continuous learning and self-development. I've had the opportunity to share my knowledge in workshops and attend trainings that have introduced me to new technologies, like Artificial Intelligence. If I want to get certified in a program, I have time to complete the training during my workday, and I'm reimbursed any out-of-pocket costs for approved certifications and MOOCS (massive open online courses). There's no excuse not to learn.

What advice would you give someone who's interested in becoming an app developer?

Don't box yourself into a specific skill set. Most companies, especially BBVA Compass, want engineers who can think and solve problems. Programming is daunting at first, but if you stick with it, you'll discover just how fun and rewarding it can be.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 21:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
09/26BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Meet Cristian Vega, the heart of the bank&rsqu..
PU
09/26BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Dividend October 2018
PU
09/26BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA to Replace Longtime Executive Chairman Fr..
DJ
09/26Correction to BBVA Update
DJ
09/26BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Spain's 2nd-largest bank announces new chairma..
AQ
09/26BBVA CEO Carlos Torres Vila to Become Executive Chairman at Year-End -- Updat..
DJ
09/26FRANCISCO GONZÁLEZ : “Carlos is a great leader”
PU
09/26BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA designates Carlos Torres Vila as its next..
PU
09/26BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA CEO Carlos Torres Vila to Become Executiv..
DJ
09/26BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval of Ap..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17BANKS NEED TO "DISRUPT THEMSELVES" B : Morgan Stanley 
09/1110 Top Gain Financial WallStars Garner 22% To 56% Broker Targets For Septembe.. 
09/10Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
09/10'What A Wonderful World'? Well, That Very Much Depends Where You Look 
09/01EMERGING MARKETS CONTAGION : Crisis Of Confidence 101 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 893 M
EBIT 2018 11 701 M
Net income 2018 5 257 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,03%
P/E ratio 2018 7,32
P/E ratio 2019 7,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,55x
Capitalization 37 327 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,73 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-21.29%43 903
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%391 173
BANK OF AMERICA3.90%306 340
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-8.55%285 026
WELLS FARGO-10.57%261 179
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.55%233 198
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.