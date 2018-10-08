Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Millennials in the big cities use less and less cash

In the under-35 age group, 80 percent of transactions were made using a card, where only 20 percent were used for cash withdrawals. This scale is even more pronounced in large cities, where it was identified that the average number of card transactions rose 170 percent between January 2015 and January 2018 in all age groups.

These are just some of the indicators that confirm the long-term trend toward a cashless society, which is being spearheaded by young people. The data compiled by BBVA Data & Analytics using BBVA card usage information is consistent with the conclusions in BBVA Research 's report 'The use of cash and its determinants' and reflects a general trend of 'a replacement of cash with electronic payment instruments for the past several years.'

Specifically, the data experts observed 'sustained growth' in card payments in all age groups and geographic areas in Spain over the past four years.

The generational difference, with younger people favoring digital payments as opposed to cash, is clearly reflected in BBVA Research's analysis. According to the data, under 35-year-olds made 44 percent fewer cash transactions than the average of Spain's population, whereas over 60-year-olds withdrew cash from ATMs 33.2 percent more.

The millennial preference for cards is more pronounced in more densely populated areas where 83.7 percent of transactions are true card transactions compared to 16.3 percent for cash withdrawals. The trend among millennials is clear: in the past three years, the percentage of cash withdrawals for this age group in large cities fell 7.2 points.

BBVA Research's report forecasts that the use of cash in Spain will continue to decrease over time due to the double effect of generational replacement and the increased penetration of digital technology. Both of these factors will continue to contribute to the steady decline in the use of cash compared to alternative payment methods. Still, cash won't disappear completely, at least not in the short to medium term.

'As the current older generations (more cash users) give way to new generations who prefer electronic means of payment, we get closer to a cashless economy in the long term.' the experts point out.