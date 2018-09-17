Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Mobile Monday – Assistance Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 09:32pm EDT

Turn to the app's assistance center for FAQs and how-to videos, all in one convenient location. The BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App was named Best Mobile App by Money® magazine in 2015, Javelin Strategy & Research's Mobile Banking Leader in Functionality Award three times in as many years and Javelin named it a leader for its ease of use in its 2017 Mobile Banking Scorecard.

Learn more about the award-winning BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App by clicking on the video below, and for more on the BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App, click here.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 01:32:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
09:32pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Mobile Monday – Assistance Center
PU
07:58pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : How prepared are EU banks to comply with MREL?
PU
07:58pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA to sell its Testa stake for 478 million
PU
12:38pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The new 100 and 200 banknotes, harder to cou..
PU
09:28aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “The first fruits of digitalization have..
PU
06:39aSantander, BBVA, Merlin to Sell 50.01% of Testa Residencial to Blackstone Gro..
DJ
04:03aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The ECB in no hurry to raise interest rates
PU
09/16BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Transforming Banks to compete with Big Techs
PU
09/14FINTECH FRIDAY : The Empire State strikes back
PU
09/13BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What your credit score means and how you can m..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:18pBANKS NEED TO "DISRUPT THEMSELVES" B : Morgan Stanley 
09/1110 Top Gain Financial WallStars Garner 22% To 56% Broker Targets For Septembe.. 
09/10Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
09/10'What A Wonderful World'? Well, That Very Much Depends Where You Look 
09/01EMERGING MARKETS CONTAGION : Crisis Of Confidence 101 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 932 M
EBIT 2018 11 701 M
Net income 2018 5 305 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,20%
P/E ratio 2018 7,15
P/E ratio 2019 7,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 36 333 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,79 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-22.62%42 236
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.13%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA2.88%303 343
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.39%271 315
WELLS FARGO-9.79%263 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.41%226 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.