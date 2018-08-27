Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Mobile Monday – Manage Card Payments & Get Instant Credit

From account summary, select the BBVA Compass credit card account you want to pay. Make the payment from a BBVA Compass account and when you're choosing the payment date, simply choose 'Fast Payment.' There's no fee to use the functionality, and once you've made the payment, the credit will be instantly added to your BBVA Compass credit card.

Learn more about the award-winning BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App by clicking on the video below, and for more on the BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App, click here.