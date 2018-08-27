Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/27 09:42:57 pm
5.569 EUR   +0.65%
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Mobile Monday – Manage Card Payments & Get Instant Credit

08/27/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

From account summary, select the BBVA Compass credit card account you want to pay. Make the payment from a BBVA Compass account and when you're choosing the payment date, simply choose 'Fast Payment.' There's no fee to use the functionality, and once you've made the payment, the credit will be instantly added to your BBVA Compass credit card.

Learn more about the award-winning BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App by clicking on the video below, and for more on the BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App, click here.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 19:21:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 133 M
EBIT 2018 12 042 M
Net income 2018 5 338 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,26%
P/E ratio 2018 7,18
P/E ratio 2019 7,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 36 820 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,95 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-22.36%42 789
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.28%385 594
BANK OF AMERICA4.47%308 038
WELLS FARGO-3.38%282 322
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.45%278 906
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.46%239 283
