Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Mobile Monday – Manage your card with ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

All of your BBVA Compass card details are included in the mobile app, including account number, expiration date, spending limit, balance and more. Simply select the card account and tap it to see card details. From there you can see the aforementioned information. You can also see your card transactions, change your pin or disable the card if it's lost or stolen.

Learn more about the award-winning BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App by clicking on the video below, and for more on the BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App, click here.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 21:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
09/10BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Mobile Monday – Manage your card with ea..
PU
09/10BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Students become the masters at BBVA Compass Ni..
PU
09/10FRANCISCO GONZÁLEZ : “The next step for BBVA is create its own ecosystem&r..
PU
09/10BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Blockchain, or how to sign corporate loans at ..
PU
09/08BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Introducing the U.S. ViVa Award nominees
PU
09/08BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Why it takes so long to close a home loan
PU
09/07FINTECH FRIDAY : Look it up in the dictionary
PU
09/07BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Understanding the investment process from a BB..
PU
09/07BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What it takes to become a data scientist
PU
09/06BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The labour share in a service economy
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
09/10'What A Wonderful World'? Well, That Very Much Depends Where You Look 
09/01EMERGING MARKETS CONTAGION : Crisis Of Confidence 101 
08/31As Argentine peso steadies, Argentine banks bounce 
08/30Brazil banks lead financial stocks down 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 065 M
EBIT 2018 11 873 M
Net income 2018 5 305 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,47%
P/E ratio 2018 6,76
P/E ratio 2019 7,17
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 34 540 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,83 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-27.17%39 901
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.90%384 216
BANK OF AMERICA4.54%308 237
WELLS FARGO-5.39%276 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%273 103
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.28%228 469
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.