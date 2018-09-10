Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Mobile Monday – Manage your card with ease

All of your BBVA Compass card details are included in the mobile app, including account number, expiration date, spending limit, balance and more. Simply select the card account and tap it to see card details. From there you can see the aforementioned information. You can also see your card transactions, change your pin or disable the card if it's lost or stolen.

