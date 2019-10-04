Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Mortgage Covered Bonds

10/04/2019 | 09:12am EDT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

RELEVANT EVENT

S&P Global Ratings Services (S&P) has taken the following rating action after upgrading the long-termsovereign credit rating on Spain:

  • Upgraded BBVA's Mortgage Covered Bonds rating from AA to AA+, outlook negative.

Madrid, October 4, 2019

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 13:11:01 UTC
