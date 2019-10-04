Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Mortgage Covered Bonds

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

RELEVANT EVENT

S&P Global Ratings Services (S&P) has taken the following rating action after upgrading the long-termsovereign credit rating on Spain:

Upgraded BBVA's Mortgage Covered Bonds rating from AA to AA+, outlook negative.

Madrid, October 4, 2019