Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Need to make a few extra bucks? Consider a side gig.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

Perhaps not surprisingly, another survey from Betterment showed that people take on side gigs primarily for financial reasons, like making ends meet or covering a shortage in retirement savings. If snagging a side gig - and the extra money that comes with it - sounds like something you might be interested in, the below may help you decide if it makes sense for your situation.

Do you have time?

We're all given 24 hours each day. The difference is in how we spend it. Assuming you have a primary job, ask yourself if you're willing to commit some of what was previously free time to another gig. Also consider if your primary job hours are such that working a second job makes sense. If your hours tend to vary drastically, and your chosen side hustle is not entirely flexible, it may not be for you.

Do you have to do it?

Of course having more money in your pocket for saving or playing would be nice, but how important is it really? Is having more money critical to making ends meet or is there another financial goal that you can't achieve without another job? If the answer is no, ask yourself if it's worth giving up hours of your day or night or potentially spending less time with your family. For some people, exploring something they're passionate about through a side gig might make it worth it. For others, the overall loss of time may be the deciding factor.

Does it make financial sense?

Before committing to a second job, it's important to understand the pay to make sure the time and effort you're putting in is good for your bottom line. For example, the hourly rate might sound good, but consider what the rate will be after taxes are taken out. In some side gigs, the company might take a cut of your pay. Knowing how much that will be and how much you'll take home after that and taxes are taken out is important.

Does your employer allow it?

You don't want to turn your side gig into your only gig, so be sure you know the policy of your primary employer when it comes to working two jobs. If your company policy states that you must be granted permission, be sure to follow the guidelines so that you don't create more problems in the long run.

Are you the proud owner of a side gig? Let BBVA Compass help you earn interest on the money you earn and save. To read more about BBVA Compass savings account options, click here for more information.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 21:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
08/21BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Need to make a few extra bucks? Consider a sid..
PU
08/21BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Small business research group gives nod to a B..
PU
08/21European banks with Turkey exposure face manageable capital impact - DBRS
RE
08/21M&A : to buy, sell, or merge?
PU
08/21BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Upsurge of geopolitical tensions weighed on ma..
PU
08/21BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Mobile Monday – Get Cash Back Rewards
PU
08/20BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Not quite Silicon Valley, but Birmingham&rsquo..
PU
08/20BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Making FX work better for clients
PU
08/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Provides $37M Construction Loan for Flori..
AQ
08/17PATH TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SERIE : Pillar 2 – Leverage the power of da..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20BBVA Bets Big On Fintech, But Must Focus On The Turkey Situation First 
08/19SPANISH BANKS : Not The Type Of Mushrooms You Wish To Eat 
08/18ITALY : Giving A Boot To The Boot Country 
08/15And Behold, A Problem 'Emerged' 
08/15Presenting 62 August 10%+ Yield Top Dividend Gainers 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 128 M
EBIT 2018 12 042 M
Net income 2018 5 338 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,38%
P/E ratio 2018 7,04
P/E ratio 2019 7,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 36 273 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,04 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-23.51%41 832
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 729
BANK OF AMERICA4.13%307 039
WELLS FARGO-2.70%283 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.55%274 474
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.28%235 168
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.