Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Over 7,000 BBVA employees celebrate Global Volunteers Week

Volunteers at BBVA Continental, Peru, engaged in a number of initiatives, including 'Dona una tapita destapa una sonrisa (Donate a bottle cap, uncap a smile),' a campaign aimed at collecting and recycling plastic bottle caps in exchange for wheelchairs for inpatient children. In addition, a group ofvolunteers committed themselves to cleaning the 'Los Pescadores' beach,which resulted in the collection of 120 kilos (264 pounds) of waste and plasticsin just a few hours.

In Uruguay, BBVA volunteers helped renovate several centers run by two charitable organizations and organized fun activities and games for the children beneficiaries of the Ronald McDonald McDonald Foundation. BBVA alsoawarded twenty scholarships for children to attend The Electric Academy, aninnovative training space that works to bring the education of the future to the present.

In Paraguay, BBVA opened its doors and hosted a series of 'Art Workshops' intended to raise awareness among public school students about the importance of taking care of the planet by teaching them how to make money boxes from recycled materials, gathered by employees. BBVA volunteers also organized a basic financial education course for the children.

In Venezuela, among other initiatives, BBVA Provincial employees gathered toys and organized fun activities for inpatient children. Also, BBVA volunteers hosted a workshop on online fraud at the San Francisco de Sales School, to raise awareness among students about the risks of using social media websites. Also, the organizers offered some security tips to preserve their accounts, passwords and privacy.