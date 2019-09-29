Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, SA

(BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Recent media reports in connection with Distrito Castellana Norte, S.A.

09/29/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

INSIDE INFORMATION

Given the recent media reports and at the express request of the CNMV, BBVA informs that, among the various approaches that have taken place by third parties interested in Distrito Castellana Norte, S.A. (hereinafter DCN), the company Merlin Properties Socimi, S.A. has shown interest in the project. Such interest has resulted in preliminary conversations that, at this time, do not continue.

Due to the importance and uniqueness of the project, and after the recent approval by the City Council of Madrid, it is logical that financial and industrial investors show interest in it. As a majority shareholder of DCN, BBVA's priority today is to advance with the approval process of the project and ensure its success.

Madrid, September 29, 2019

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 19:12:03 UTC
