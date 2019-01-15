Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Rectification ISIN code of the issuance of preferred securities contingently convertible

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA" or the "Bank"), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation and rectifying the relevant information dated today, hereby proceeds to notify the following:

INFORMATION

The applicable ISIN code of the issuance of preferred securities contingently convertible into ordinary shares of BBVA, carried out by the Bank on 19 February 2014 for a total amount of EUR 1,500 million, which BBVA has decided to early redeem, is XS1033661866.

Madrid, 15 January, 2019

This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish original will prevail.